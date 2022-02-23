Meet The USFL’s No. 1 Overall Pick: OutKick 360’s Jonathan Hutton Speaks With Michigan Panthers QB Shea Patterson

Videos by OutKick

Day 1 of the inaugural 2022 USFL Draft kicked off Tuesday night in Birmingham, Alabama, with the Jeff Fisher coached Michigan Panthers holding the first overall selection.

Quarterbacks were set to be each of the first eight picks in Round 1, and the Panthers went with former Michigan standout Shea Patterson. OutKick 360’s Jonathan Hutton was in attendance for the draft and caught up with the No. 1 overall pick, who will be under center for the Panthers this spring.

USFL's Number One Pick, Shea Patterson, joins Jonathan Hutton to talk staying in state of Michigan with the Michigan Panthers! @USFL @USFLPanthers @SheaPatterson_1 @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/FItY5aL0bj — OutKick (@Outkick) February 23, 2022

“I’m so excited, just can’t wait to get back out there and do what I love for the great state of Michigan,” Patterson said.

Patterson indeed doesn’t have to go far, returning to the same place where he led the Wolverines to a 19-7 record in 2018-19. Transferring from Ole Miss ahead of the 2018 season, Patterson ended his senior year as just the third Michigan quarterback to pass for over 3,000 yards in a single season.

Patterson completed his Michigan tenure throwing for 5,661 yards, 45 touchdowns and 15 interceptions on 60.1% passing. He added an additional seven scores on the ground.

Patterson knows what it’s like to play for a high-level coach, having played under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan. He’ll do the same with the Panthers under Fisher, a 22-year head coaching veteran of the NFL.

“I can’t wait to meet with coach [Fisher] and go over the playbook,” Patterson said. “… Just to get to be able to work with him — he’s had so much experience in the NFL and all that, so, yeah, I can’t wait.”

Complete coverage of the 2022 USFL Draft can be found here.

