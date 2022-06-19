Meet The Smoking Hot Girlfriend of Ajax Defender Lisandro Martinez

I’m going to be honest here — soccer isn’t really my thing. It doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to me. All of the running around and almost no scoring seems like a huge waste of time.

I’m not going to hate on you if you’re into it, not much anyway. But it’s just not my thing. I’m told it’s a sport that you have to watch live and that watching it on TV doesn’t do the sport justice. I’ll take your word for it.

What does make sense to me is the insanely hot girlfriends that soccer players attract. I guess the ladies are into all of the running with very little scoring. Time and time again that has been proven to be the case.

The latest to get attention for their smoking hot girlfriend is Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez. He’s currently under the microscope as an Arsenal and Manchester United transfer target.

Muri Lopez Benitez has managed to steal some of his spotlight

While under that microscope his smoking hot girlfriend Muri Lopez Benitez has managed to steal some of his spotlight. It’s not hard to see why. If you’re into women who look great in bikinis, that is.

Martinez and Benitez have reportedly been together since they were 14. As it sits right now the two taking their talents to the Premier League isn’t a done deal. Ajax, the Eredivisie champions for three straight seasons, rejected the initial bid of over $30 million from Arsenal.

Despite the rejection, Arsenal remains the favorite to land Martinez and plans to continue pursuing him.