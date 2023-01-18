Meet The Disney Executive Who Made $119,505 a Day

Geoff Morrell worked at the Walt Disney Co. as chief corporate-affairs officer from Jan. 24, 2022, to Apr. 29, 2022. During those four months, Disney paid Morrell $8,365,403 in total compensation.

Translation: Morrell made $119,505 a day for 70 weekdays total.

Morrell left the company following the public relations snafu that came after Disney’s response to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

“When the payouts associated with his termination agreement are taken into account, that per-day figure jumps to $176,746,” reports the Wall Street Journal.

While getting fired not even six months into the job leaves a scar, the details declare Morrell the winner of the split.

According to Disney’s proxy statement, the company hired Morrell at a base salary of $489,500. The contract included a $2.75 million bonus to replace compensation he left behind at BP, his former employer.

“Stock awards, options and other compensation would add about $5.1 million to his fiscal 2022 compensation,” says the WSJ.

Former Pentagon press secretary Geoff Morrell raked in $119,505 per day during his disastrous stint as a Disney PR exec. Now he's back in DC. https://t.co/J7M3ncacpO — Craig Whitlock (@CraigMWhitlock) January 18, 2023

What’s more, Disney paid Morrell about $500,000 to move his family from London to Los Angeles.

Fair value?

Morrell netted another $500,000 when the company paid for him to leave Los Angeles upon termination.

$5,000,000 to move away — plus another $4.5 million. According to Disney’s filing, the company then paid Morrell the latter amount as it purchased the southern California home in which he lived during his time at Disney.

“Mr. Morrell also stands to collect an additional $4,006,849 as part of his termination agreement from the company. That includes about $2.5 million in the remaining base salary of his contract and a $1.5 million target bonus for fiscal 2022,” the report details.

Controversy arose at Disney when Morrell and others advocated for the band to avoid making a political statement against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill, which prohibits instruction on sexual orientation for kindergarten to third-grade students.

Then-CEO Bob Chapek agreed with the approach at the time. However, internal and public pressure as well as politicking from predecessor Bob Iger forced Chapek to cave.

Less than a year later, neither Morrell nor Chapek remain at Disney. And Iger is back in charge.

“After three months in this new role, it has become clear to me that for a number of reasons it is not the right fit,” Morrell addressed staffers in April.

“Don’t Say Gay” cost Morrell peaceful nights and ultimately his job. But it also earned him $8.4 million for 70 days of work.

Consider it even.