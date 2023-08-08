Meet TCU’s Freshman Offensive Lineman, Brione Ramsey-Brooks, Who Is 6’5 And 455 Pounds

Videos by OutKick

I think I just found my new favorite college football player.

Everyone say hello to Brione “Big Bubba” Ramsey-Brooks, TCU’s new freshman offensive lineman that comes in at a towering height of 6’5″ and an impressive weight of 455 lbs.

I mean this guy (kid?) is an absolute UNIT and I respect the hell out of it.

I think TCU true freshman OL Brione Ramsey-Brooks is going to be a fan favorite. You can’t teach size. pic.twitter.com/vRpW1JL0Jp — Stephen Simcox (@SimcoxStephen) August 7, 2023

Brione Ramsey-Brooks looks to take his size and talents to TCU this year. (Jordan Scruggs, 24/7Sports)

… AND HE’S ACTUALLY GOOD!

Now before you go and automatically dismiss Brione’s athletic ability because of his size, look at this video. He actually has some pretty good moves:

As a high school sophomore he was even named First Team All-State and helped lead Texas’ South Oak Cliff to back-to-back 5A D-II state championships his junior and senior year.

In fact, Bubba caught the attention of many scouts this past offseason who not only saw him for his size but just how good he was too. He received offers from schools such as Kansas, Arizona, Georgia Tech, Jackson State and others before ultimately settling on TCU.

Blessed to be named First Team All-State pic.twitter.com/xYVtBidybi — 4pfbubba (@BrioneBrooks) February 15, 2022

EVERYONE LOVES THE UNITS

There’s something particular fascinating regarding larger-than-life (literally) athletes. Whereas the USWNT team may be divisive, or people hated the Patriots and Tom Brady just because, EVERYBODY flocks behind the unit. It’s the one thing that can bring everyone together.

I mean, how can you not go wild when you see someone like a 7-foot, 360 lbs college basketball player Connor Williams do something like THIS on the court?!

ICYMI: 7-foot, 360-pound DIV-III college basketball player Connor Williams is draining 3's like Stephen Currypic.twitter.com/Eogo8yYWoQ — Bet Any Sports (@betanysportsEU) December 7, 2022

What’s even crazier about Bubba’s story is that he has apparently gained over 75 lbs since his Rivals scouting camp last year.

If I’m an agent I am immediately getting Bubba the best NIL deals anyone has ever seen. He can do anything from WeightWatchers (what fun would that be though?) to Taco Bell and McDonald’s. The possibilities (and money) are endless.

Now excuse me while I keep refreshing Fanatics to see when his jersey is up for sale.