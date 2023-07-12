Meet PublicSq., The Conservative Alternative To Amazon

Videos by OutKick

PublicSq. brands itself as a “pro-life, pro-family, and pro-freedom patriotic parallel economy.”

“We’re going after Amazon,” CEO and founder Michael Seifert told National Review last month.

PublicSq. cannot compete one-to-one with Amazon. No one can. Amazon is the most monolithic tech company in the county. Amazon is the “default” online marketplace.

But Amazon has long engaged in politically-motivated governance — from blocking ads to suppressing book sales to manipulating the ranking of items. So, a conservative counterpart is not without market demand.

PublicSq. can fill market demand. In some ways, it already has.

Already, PublicSq. has accumulated over 1.1 million consumer users and 55,000 businesses since its launch on July 4, 2022.

Monday, Seifert announced the company would go public through the SPAC Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: $CLBR) on July 20.

PublicSq.’s values will never draw the attention of the corporate press. But the decline of Bud Light for teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney proves the common man still controls the marketplace. And the common man is not on board with the direction of corporate America.

PublicSq. seeks to fill that void with smaller businesses that offset the political messaging of Big Business.

PublicSq. homepage.

“Whether you’re looking for a bank, new meat, subscription boxes, or hair care products, or pants, or athletic clothing, you name it, we’ve got it represented on the platform,” said Seifert.

A woman named Anna Person launched the skin-care small business Root Apothecary in 2022. She added it to PublicSq. in May, 2023 to the following success.

“My products sell out in under two minutes almost every time I do a [merchandise] drop, so it’s hard to know if I’ve gotten new customers from Public Sq[uare],” Anna told National Review.

According to The Blaze, Seifert also emphasized a plan to better treat his employees. The company has committed to giving employees a $5,000 “baby” bonus in the event that they have or adopt a baby, stressing, “Strong families make a strong nation.”

Don’t expect Jeff Bezos to counter in that category.

America cannot change behemoth America. But they can most certainly counter them.