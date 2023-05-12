Meet New Twitter CEO, Linda Yaccarino As Elon Musk Hands Over The Reigns

Videos by OutKick

Elon Musk plans to name NBCUniversal advertising chief Linda Yaccarino the CEO of Twitter.

Thursday, Muck announced an unnamed woman would assume the role in six weeks, when he transitions to “exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.”

The Wall Street Journal, which first hinted at the hiring, provided the following details about Yaccarino:

“Ms. Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCU, has been with NBCU for more than a decade, where she has been an industry advocate for finding better ways to measure the effectiveness of advertising. As head of NBCU’s advertising sales, she was key in the launch of the company’s ad-supported Peacock streaming service.”

Yaccarino is also the Chairman of a World Economic Forum task force.

Musk has served as CEO of Twitter since he acquired the platform in October, though announced in November he would eventually hire a CEO to take his place:

“I expect to reduce my time at Twitter and find somebody else to run Twitter over time,” Musk said in November during a court hearing over a Tesla business dispute.

“I frankly don’t want to be the CEO of any company.”

Twitter has been rocky at times under Musk’s control. The app is littered with glitches. And the advent of a “For You” section on the timeline has decreased engagement across the platform.

Twitter is still in a state of flux. Musk’s business plan includes alleviating advertiser concerns with subscriptions to Twitter Blue, a verification process that permits users to edit tweets and post longer-form videos/messages.

However, the revamped Blue service has been met with a mixed reaction, particularly as any user can now don the almighty blue check mark.

Still, Musk vowed to open up the internet and decrease censorship practices. That he has. And his Community Notes feature is a direct counter to the more politically-influenced fact-checking services.

Twitter is one of the few places on the internet where users and members of the media can challenge the prevailing narrative without severe repercussions.

There is no better place on the internet to have an open, honest, and robust conversation than Twitter 2.0.

Linda Yaccarino’s legacy will be defined by how she maximizes the rare platform still dedicated to the truth.