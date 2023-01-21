Meet Kansas ‘Farm Girl,’ NFL Superfan Lacey Jane Brown: America’s Next Star

Some call this weekend the greatest NFL weekend of the season, so it’s only fitting that Chiefs superfan Lacey Jane Brown gets introduced to the world as the fellas try to advance to yet another AFC title game.

Brown, a Kansas “farm girl” and Kansas State graduate, has quickly shot to the top of NFL fan rankings over the past few months after apparently breaking the Guinness World Record of attending 32 NFL home games in 74 days.

The KSU farm girl accomplished the feat last month in 73 days, unofficially breaking a record that was set in 2021.

Along the way, the 26-year-old built a massive social media following on both Instagram and TikTok, caught the eye of Amazon for future sponsorships during its Thursday Night Football broadcast, hired an agent and was even contacted by a marketing manager whose only task is to identify social media influencers.

What a damn life!

Anyway, Brown now has over 112,000 followers on Instagram, and over 560,000 on TikTok with over 62 million likes on her viral videos.

Not a bad way to spend six months.

Lacey Jane Brown becomes NFL’s next big social media star overnight

Unreal. What a damn gig. Just travel the country – our girl went over 27,000 miles apparently – and go to every single NFL home stadium while taking fire pics for the social media machine and becoming a star.

I don’t know what they’re teaching over at KSU, but I’m ALL IN if this is the end result.

Lacey’s journey started with the Sept. 29 TNF game in Cincinnati between the Dolphins and Bengals (also known as the Tua game), and ended Dec. 11 with the Jags win over the Titans in Tennessee.

She even doubled up on Oct. 9, starting the day with Titans-Commanders game before making the short drive to Baltimore for the Ravens showdown with Cincinnati.

Have a day!

Lacey Jane Brown breaks NFL record!

Of course, Lacey is still a Chiefs fan at the end of the day, and apparently already has plans to be at next week’s AFC championship game – wherever it may be.

In case you were still trying to figure out who to root for today, I’m thinking that pretty much seals it.

Chiefs Kingdom, baby!