Reporter Asks Biden Insanely Stupid Question About Hostages Held By Hamas, Proves The Media’s Gross Incompetence | Hookstead

Videos by OutKick

A short exchange between a reporter and President Joe Biden shows the media’s incredible stupidity on Israel’s war against Hamas.

The Israelis continue to absolutely hammer Gaza as the nation attempts to dismantle and smash Hamas following a terrorist attack that left more than 1,400 people in Israel dead.

One of the issues making the situation much more complex is the fact roughly 200 hostages are held by the terror group.

With a ground invasion imminent, many are wondering what will happen with the hostages held in Gaza by Hamas.

Enter USA Today reporter Joey Garrison.

President Joe Biden was asked a very dumb question about hostages held by Hamas in the war against Israel. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst – Pool/Getty Images)

Reporter Joey Garrison asks insanely stupid question about Israel/Hamas war.

Garrison was at the White House Wednesday for Biden’s meeting with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and asked what might be the dumbest question in recent White House memory.

“Yeah, your conversations with Prime Minister Netanyahu, who you’ve known for decades, and you had a very emotional trip there last week to Israel. Have you sought assurances from him that he would hold off on a ground invasion into Gaza until the safe release of the hostages can be assured? And of course those include 10 unaccounted for Americans,” Garrison asked.

Yes, Joey Garrison wants to know if a ground invasion should be held off until all the hostages are released. Of course, that would simply guarantee the ground invasion would never happen.

To Biden’s credit, he made it clear he’s not dictating to Israel how to conduct the ground phase of the war.

However, Garrison wasn’t done making a fool out of himself and the media as a whole. He then openly wondered whether or not a ground invasion would be dangerous for the innocent people held by Hamas.

“Aren’t these hostages in jeopardy if there is a ground invasion,” is a real question that came out of Garrison’s mouth.

You can watch the truly stunning exchange below, and certainly let me know your thoughts on the all-time bonehead remarks at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

REPORTER: "In your conversations with PM Netanyahu…have you sought assurances from him that he would hold off on a ground invasion…until the safe release of the hostages can be assured?"



BIDEN: "No…It's their decision. But I did not demand it."



REPORTER: "Aren't these… pic.twitter.com/J0TsETNgN5 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 25, 2023

It’s hard to believe how dumb the media is on this issue.

It’s easy to understand that most people aren’t military strategists. Why would they be? People have lives to live and other interests. Unless you’re someone in the military or someone fascinated by combat and war like myself, then you’re not really going to know much past the baseline generalities.

However, even a child can understand why Garrison’s comment was so dumb and why the logic is flawed.

If Biden is demanding assurances the hostages be released before the ground phase starts, then Hamas will hold onto the hostages forever. There’s no better shield than the innocent people being held by the terrorists if the invasion can only happen upon their release.

How can someone being paid to report the news not understand what a child could articulate with ease?

Hamas holds hundreds of hostages after attacking Israel. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Of course, Joey Garrison had to follow it up with an equally stupid remark about whether or not the hostages would be at risk upon the invasion starting.

Yes, Joey, they would be. That’s the nature of war. Good people who should be alive die because there’s nothing that can be done. A dozen American POWs were killed when the USA dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima.

Political and military leaders have a near impossible decision to make with the hostages because there are no good options. A hostage rescue mission could put their lives in danger. They could be executed upon breach being made at any location.

They could also be immediately executed once the massive ground invasion unfolds. War is hell, and the unfortunate reality is it’s highly unlikely all the hostages make it home. I definitely do not envy the people responsible for making that call.

Israel continues to hammer Hamas. (Photo by Hani Alshaer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The media has no idea what it’s doing when it comes to the situation in Israel and anti-Semitism.

The reality of the situation is many people speaking about the war between Hamas and Israel don’t have a clue, especially those in the media.

Why would they? The media class, for the most part, comes from the upper echelons of society. It’s a lot of private school educations, New York City and Washington D.C. residences and people who wouldn’t be caught near a battlefield.

There are some obvious exceptions such as Fox News’ Trey Yingst. However, he’s the outlier – not the norm when it comes to members of the media speaking about war.

For example, Nancy Pelosi appeared on MSNBC to talk with Chris Hayes about having a “humanitarian pause,” and he just let that slide. Why wouldn’t Chris Hayes push Pelosi hard on why a pause works, but not a ground invasion?

There are countless other examples. How many reporters other than those in conservative media have pushed AOC, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib about calling for a cease-fire?

Why was it really only Fox News’ Hillary Vaughn that pressed Tlaib on her silence on beheaded babies? It’s because the media prefers to play the role of useful idiots than speaking truth to power.

Look no further than The New York Times for proof of that fact. The NYT believed Hamas propaganda without question when it came to the hospital bombing in Gaza, which was done by terrorists.

Instead of doing proper research, the NYT published the claim an Israeli airstrike had killed hundreds. It was a complete lie, but The NYT gleefully did its job.

We see you stealth-editing your headlines to cover your lies, @nytimes.



Maybe don’t take terrorists at their word next time. pic.twitter.com/8EAP8BHyzn — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 17, 2023

Even when it comes to Jewish students having to barricade in a library at Cooper Union to remain safe from a pro-Hamas mob, The New York Times ran the headline, “Israel-Hamas War Protest Leads to Tense Scene at Cooper Union Library.”

Was the headline “Rabid Mob Terrorizes Jewish Students” already taken? Below is a screenshot just in case it’s changed.

The New York Times runs insane headline after Jewish students hit for safety at Cooper Union. (Credit: New York Times screenshot)

It’s time to prepare for some harsh realities.

While the media might want to ask stupid questions and ignore reality, it’s time for people to understand the stakes.

Israel will start a ground war sooner or later, and there’s a very real chance many of the hostages won’t make it home.

Even with the best technology and tactics in the world – which I will not discuss here or in any other public forum – the business of hostage rescue is incredibly dangerous and risky. Even the best shooters in the world aren’t capable of the impossible.

There are hundreds of miles of tunnels in Gaza, and the hostages are almost certainly spread out all over the place. A rescue mission that goes sideways could make Black Hawk Down look like a picnic.

Israel is preparing for a massive ground war in Gaza against Hamas. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

I pray and hope it doesn’t come to that, but the sooner people accept the situation on the ground, the sooner what must be done to destroy Hamas can be done. Pray for those who are being held and for their families because this situation is going to get a lot bloodier before it gets better. Yet, that shouldn’t stop Israel from going. It simply can’t – even if the media wants to play useful lapdog for Hamas.