Pat McAfee Gets 'Hammered' In Ireland Hours Before GameDay

Pat McAfee is having QUITE the time in Dublin, Ireland as the ESPN personality was hitting ye olde' Guinness a bit too much last night just hours before waking up early to broadcast ‘Week 0’ of ESPN's College GameDay coverage.

What started as some drinks with the rest of his Pat McAfee Show castmates in the afternoon quickly turned into the former Indianapolis Colts punter hysterically ripping up the streets of Dublin and living out his Irish last name heritage to the absolute fullest. Well done, Patty!

PAT MCAFEE DRANK TO THE FULLEST IN DUBLIN FOR WEEK 0'S KICKOFF

"WE CAME TO IRELAND TO HAVE SOME FUN . WE'RE CHUGGING BEERS WE'RE ALREADY DRUNK. AMERICAN FOOTBALL HAS BECOME A DREAM. EVERYBODY IN HERE IS PART OF OUR TEAM!" McAfee tweeted in front of a packed Irish pub during the broadcast.

And that, my friends, is why Pat McAfee is a success. Five years ago, there was NO way that ESPN would allow this to happen. Executives from the holier-than-thou network would have completely stepped in and cut off McAfee from doing anything remotely like he was able to pull off yesterday. It'd be like the scene from Howard Stern's Private Parts where the ‘Pig Vomit’ program director had a direct phone line installed for the board operator to cut to commercials anytime Stern started acting up.

But for McAfee, who is single-handedly one of the few cool things that ESPN has, it's par for the course

As I've written about time and time again, as someone who followed McAfee since his Indy stand-up comedy days, to his stints at Barstool, SiriusXM, FanDuel and now to ESPN, Pat works because he comes across as real - just ask Aaron Rodgers. Or when he called out ESPN's Top Athletes list "a sh*t show." Relatable, authentic, real - that's what I try to do anytime I'm on camera on OutKick or television and that's something that McAfee has mastered as well.

HE WASN'T DONE…

Pat's Friday celebration only escalated after when he was seen mockingly wrestling with WWE superstar Seamus as well as another video later in the night where he is completely lit and dancing on Ireland's cobblestone streets in front of a handful of people who were quite entertained.

And as anyone who has shown up to work the next morning with a nasty hangover (or even still drunk) a bloodshot-eyed McAfee had to push through his College GameDay broadcast this morning - while also having some fun with it.

Rather than run and hide from the videos he posted last night, McAfee fully leaned into it and embraced it like a true drinking champ does. "Some of us did get hammered last night," McAfee told co-host and former Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

Can't wait to see what tonight's videos entail!