Meathead, Luke Skywalker Cling to RussiaGate

Remember the celebrity adulation for Robert Mueller prior to his historic report’s release?

“Saturday Night Live” literally sang his praises, cheering on his investigation. Stars scooped up votive candles with his likeness, praying Mueller would get the goods on President Donald Trump’s alleged Russian ties.

Then, the Nothingburger for the ages showed no ties between Trump and Russia. That didn’t satisfy a bevy of stars, who gathered to record a humiliating video insisting Mueller had the smoking gun all along.

We just missed it.

Yes, Robert De Niro, director Rob Reiner, Stephen King, Laurence Fishburne and more said we needed to re-read the infamous Report to show how Orange Man Bad truly duped the nation.

Even the die-hards Trump haters have quieted down on the matter since then. The recent Durham Report shredded any notion that Trump and Putin held hands long enough to sway the 2016 presidential election.

The effort to suggest otherwise is the scandal of our times, if only the press would open its eyes long enough to acknowledge it.

Tell it to Reiner.

The man known to millions as Meathead for his breakthrough role in “All of the Family” emerged as one of Hollywood’s hottest directors. The hits are legendary. “Stand By Me.” “Misery.” “The Princess Bride.” “This Is Spinal Tap.” “A Few Good Men.”

Heck, his 1985 charmer “The Sure Thing” is one of the decade’s underrated gems.

The Sure Thing (1985)

Reiner hasn’t directed a hit film in ages, alas, and he’s one of a select group of stars Trump “broke.” It’s hard to deny given the rage he shares on Twitter toward the real estate mogul.

And, sadly, Reiner is still bitterly clinging to the Russian collusion hoax.

Really.

Reiner rushed to disgraceful Rep. Adam Schiff’s side after the GOP-led House voted to censure him for his RussiaGate lies. The Democrat endlessly claimed he had the proof, the goods, on Trump when it came to Russian collusion. He told every journalist with a microphone or note pad that lie, convincing many Americans in the process.

Yet he never shared said “proof,” and the media refused to hold him accountable, making the censure a richly deserved spanking.

Need more proof of Schiff’s lying ways? Just look at The Twitter Files revelations which showed how he bent the truth on alleged Russian election tampering.

Reiner raged against the censure anyway.

Today the (s***)House censured Adam Schiff for telling the truth of what was clearly spelled out in the Mueller Report. Donald Trump colluded with Russia in the 2016 election. Rob Reiner

That Tweet wasn’t from 2017, 2018 or even 2022. It dropped in June of 2023.

Another fading star aghast at the Schiff censure? Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.

The actor raced to Twitter to defend the Congressman, as if the lies he told didn’t matter. Is Hamill a bitter clinger to the Russian collusion lie, too? Sure seems that way.

[Schiff] comes prepared with facts, has the receipts & calls out their hypocrisy. Watch this masterclass in interrogation! #Bravo Mark Hamill

The Force is weak with Hamill these days.

Other Hollywood denizens likely feel the same way. They can’t give up on the media-fed narrative or they luxuriate in its Fake Truth glory. They likely understand how badly it looks now to admit it, though, thus their silence.

Reiner? He’s like a Climate Change radical gluing himself to a classic work of art. He’s sticking to his story, no matter the facts on the ground.