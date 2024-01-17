McLaren Becomes First F1 Team To Drop 2024 Livery, Brings Back Chrome

Videos by OutKick

We don’t know how the next McLaren challenger — the MCL38 — will perform, but we do know what it will look like on-track, with the team becoming the first on the Formula 1 grid to show off its livery for this season.

It’s not the most drastic change the Woking-based team has made in recent years, but it does include a nod to one of the team’s heydays.

The team unveiled the livery that will grace Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris’ rides this season, and there’s plenty of papaya and black and a touch of — *gasps* — chrome!

2024 McLaren livery: LAUNCHED! 🚀



Introducing our new look for the 2024 F1 season! #WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/n1nk6ImG5I — McLaren (@McLarenF1) January 16, 2024

“We’re delighted to launch our 2024 Formula 1 livery ahead of the new season,” McLaren CEO Zak Brown said of the new look. “The design looks awesome, and I can’t wait to go racing and see it come to life on track next month.”

McLaren’s new livery pays homage to the Lewis Hamilton era’s chrome liveries. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

McLaren Pays Homage To Hamilton Era With A Dash Of Chrome

You can’t go wrong with the papaya. It’s such an iconic color and as we all know, black and orange is the best combination of colors a team could ever have.

I don’t know if this is intentional, but the way the colors are laid out kind of reminds me of the

However, the big addition is chrome for the driver numbers.

The team used chrome a little bit at the 2023 British Grand Prix, but the addition here is a nod to the team’s chrome-heavy liveries from 2006 to 2014.

What’s funny, is that they’re paying homage to this era of the team, and the drive most associated with it is probably Lewis Hamilton. He’s still on the Formula 1 grid.

His teammate during his rookie season in 2007? Fernando Alonso. He’s also still on the grid.

Wild.

Anyway, McLaren had one of the best second halves of the 2023 season. We’ll see if they pick up where they left off, but either way, they’re going to have one snazzy-looking car this season.

