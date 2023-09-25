McDonald’s Worker Reveals Big Breakfast Secrets

Videos by OutKick

Newsflash: That McDonald’s breakfast you’re eating on the way to work isn’t homemade.

In an exposé that could win a TikTok Pulitzer Prize, some McDonald’s worker who goes by Blexican_shay83 has revealed that the fast-food giant actually ships pre-made breakfast items to stores and the items are just warmed up before being served to customers.

Take a minute to compose yourself over what you’re about to hear from Blexican.

“Here’s your folded egg that’s already made,” Blexican explains to her TikTok fans. “Y’all’s pancakes already be made,” the Big J journalist continued. “They don’t do nothin’ but warm them up.”

Go on, share some other huge secrets of the fast-food game.

“Burrito mix. It’s pre-made,” she adds.

Look, Blexican, as a consumer who has seen some of the degenerates slapping together the food at McDonald’s I’d actually be appalled if some of those degens were frying up eggs back there while I’m handing over my credit card to the fresh-out of prison cashier.

The egg in plastic tastes just fine after a night of getting hammered. Let’s not make this difficult. I just want to pay the cashier who just did 5-10 years for manslaughter, pull up another 20 feet and have another fresh-out-of-prison worker hand over a bag of pre-made sammiches to help me recover from a Saturday night HAMMERING beers with the boys.

Here’s a breakfast hack: Go buy a pack of Aldi pancakes, throw them in the microwave for one minute, add butter, syrup and you have yourself a McDonald’s pancake breakfast.

“Them pancakes good though it’s the same as frozen pancakes in the grocery stores,” one keen observer replied to Blexican Shay on TikTok.

“Omg your telling me fast food isn’t cooked by a gourmet chef using fresh ingredients???” Gerardo fired back at Blexican over her huge revelations.

Wait, so if McDonald’s is just reheating boxed breakfast foods how long until they just have robots do the jobs?

It turns out earlier this year a McDonald’s in Texas went fully automated. You no longer have to interact with a fentanyl addict at the drive-thru window. The robots are here to save us.

The future of fast food is almost here.