PUKE: McDonald’s Will Start Selling Plant-Based McNuggets

McDonald’s apparently wants to watch the world burn and will use non-chicken nuggets to get the party started.

The formula for the fast food chain is very simple. Give people quick burgers and crispy chicken nuggets. It’s a formula that has worked for generations and decades. Why ruin a good thing, right? That’s business 101.

Well, do I have some news for all of you. McDonald’s is throwing out the winning playbook and replacing it with plant-based McNuggets, according to Fox Business.

The McPlanet Nuggets will be made from peas, corn and a white/tempura batter, and will hit stores at some point next week.

McDonald’s will start selling plant-based McNuggets. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Who asked McDonald’s for this nonsense?

Sigh. Once again, what customers want has been thrown to the wind. Who on the planet asked McDonald’s to start selling plant-based food items? Gross.

When I’m at McDonald’s, I want two Big Macs, a large fry and maybe a little ice cream. I want to gorge myself on food and then feel guilty for the rest of the day.

That’s what everyone wants. Nobody is going to McDonald’s in hopes of eating healthy. In fact, nobody eats fast food at all hoping to be healthy. That’s just not how the world works.

McDonalds will introduce plant-based McNuggets. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Give me a couple double quarter pounders with cheese. Hammer my stomach with some actual chicken nuggets. Save the plant-based food for the socialist/failed art students out in Portland. We didn’t win WWII by eating plant-based meats.

We did it with ground beef, potatoes and a few cold beers along the way. If that was good enough for the guys in the 1940s, it’s damn sure still good enough in 2023.

Also, I hate to be the guy who ruins all you plant-based fanatics’ dreams out there, but have you looked at the nutrition label on Beyond Meat?

Below is a screenshot of the Beyond Meat burger patty nutrition info. It is LOADED with sodium and contains seven grams of carbs. You know what isn’t loaded with carbs and sodium? Actual meat like God intended for us to hunt, kill and eat.

Is Beyond Meat better than real meat? (Credit: Safeway)

Save this junk for someone who actually asked, McDonald’s. The rest of us are craving the food that made the restaurant chain famous, and it damn sure wasn’t plant-based McNuggets.