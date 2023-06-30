McClanahan Will Manhandle Mariners

Videos by OutKick

Rays vs. Mariners, 10:10 ET

If you’re going to play this game, you’re going to be waiting all day for the result to come in. Those on the East Coast are likely going to wake up to a win (hopefully). This is the last game of the entire slate but I think we can grab a win on it, we just need a little patience. Let’s take a chance and play the game between the Rays and Mariners.

The Rays are almost 30 games over .500 this season. Getting to 60 wins before the All-Star break is quite an accomplishment. Something unique about the Rays is that they are only four games over .500 on the road. It is frustrating to see how good they can be at home, and how average they can be on the road. That doesn’t bode well for the playoffs, but they have a ton of talent and anything is possible. Their pitching staff has been great this year and their hitting has been hot all year long. They get their Ace on the mound for this game as well as they send out Shane McClanahan. This season has been great for McClanahan as he has a 2.23 ERA overall. Even though his ERA is lower at home than on the road, he still has a stellar 2.58 ER road ERA. He’s only had two starts this season where he has allowed three or more earned runs. He also left his last start against the Royals after just 3.2 innings. Mariners hitters are just 6-for-32 against McClanahan.

The Rays take on the Mariners in Seattle tonight. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The Mariners were a playoff team last year and this year probably will not be. Look, I talk a lot about the playoffs for half of the season to still remain, but the injuries are piling up and you have three teams that are playing better baseball than Seattle in the division. I can’t believe the Mariners will make a good enough run. They are three games under .500 and we are almost exactly at the halfway point of the year. Nothing about the team really points to why there is a lack of success this season. The hitting is not great, but fine overall I suppose, the pitching is solid, it could just be injuries. They’ve lost four of their past five coming into this game as well, so they aren’t in great form. They send out Bryce Miller to the mound. He has been a good pitcher for them with a 3.03 home ERA on the season. His last two home starts have been great. He’s allowed just two earned runs over 13 innings. In fact, he’s only had one home start that was bad. If you take out his start against the Yankees, he would have 25 home innings and just two earned runs allowed.

The Mariners have a real good starter on the hill for them, but McClanahan is established. The price is reflective of the quality of Miller. The better team is clearly the Rays though and getting McClanahan at just -130 is worth the shot here. I’ll play the Rays for the full game on the moneyline. I wouldn’t be shocked at all to see this game go under the 7.5 runs.

