Longtime College Coach Will Be The Offensive Coordinator For Two Schools This Year And Nobody Knows How It’s Possible

Videos by OutKick

Noel Mazzone has coordinated offenses at some of the top collegiate programs in the country for more than four decades since his first gig as a GA for New Mexico in the 1980-81 season.

But that was the start of a long — and impressive career — according to his stops over the years.

Mazzzone has held offensive coordinator roles at places like Ole Miss (twice), Auburn, Oregon State, NC State, Arizona State, UCLA, Texas A&M, and Arizona. He even spent two seasons in the NFL as the New York Jets wide receivers coach from 2006-2008.

His most recent stop in college football was calling the offense in Tuscon from 2018-20, he spent the 2021 season as an offensive analyst at UConn, and most recently called the offense for the New Orleans Breakers of the (USFL)

Now the 65-year-old offensive guru is taking on a new challenge, and he may be the first to ever attempt a feat that seems impossible.

Mazzone attempting a seemingly impossible feat

According to a report on Friday, the longtime offensive mastermind is preparing for an unprecedented role for the upcoming football season.

Former major college offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone will be alternating between Chaparral and Higley as the football teams' OC. That might be a first. — Richard Obert (@azc_obert) May 5, 2023

Richard Obert, who covers sports in Arizona, shares that Mazzone is set to serve as offensive coordinator at two Arizona high schools this fall.

Okay, it may not be college anymore, but high school football is still a grind on coaches and the logistics of how this will work will be fascinating to watch.

Chaparral HS and Higley HS will both “alternate” having Mazzone as their offensive coordinator. The two schools are located about 38 miles apart, or a 45 minute drive on the AZ-101 Loop.

There are far too many questions about how this could possibly work — but it’s a highly unique situation that feels deserving of a film crew following this offensive magician around all season to document his schedule.

Is it even legal at the high school ranks?

Do the two schools play one another?

How will he split his time?

More importantly, is Mazzone that great that two high school programs were willing to make this bizarre compromise and hope it works?

Maybe, just maybe, it will work and Mazzone will change the game, quite literally.

This is certainly a story OutKick is going to follow once games get started. The report is legit, but we have to see it to believe it.