Michigan Star Pleads Guilty To Gun Charge

Michigan football player Mazi Smith pleaded guilty to a gun charge stemming from his October arrest.
The talented defensive lineman pleaded guilty to misdemeanor unauthorized possession of a gun in a vehicle. The charge is so minor that it might ultimately not even end up on his record due to his age, according to Ross Jones. Michigan’s HYTA statute allows people under the age of 26 in Michigan to have their records cleaned for certain crimes.
Smith will be sentenced December 29.
All things considered, it appears Jim Harbaugh handled Smith’s arrest and the decision to keep playing him correctly.
Smith was pulled over with a Glock and multiple magazines, but didn’t have a concealed carry license when the police encounter happened. He was in the process of getting it and reportedly now has one.
Clearly, the authorities don’t view the mistake as a big deal. Again, Mazi Smith’s misdemeanor charge might not even end up on his record.
When Harbaugh decided to keep playing his star defensive player, there were plenty of opinions flying around, but now that the situation has played out, there definitely didn’t seem to be justification for suspending Smith.
Soon, this will all be behind Smith and he can focus solely on beating TCU in the College Football Playoff.