Mayor Eric Adams Blames ‘Woke’ Democrats For Driving Minority Voters Away

New York Mayor Eric Adams accused “woke” fellow Democrats of driving select minority voters away.

Adams argued the point on MSNBC in response to Joe Biden’s State of the Union on Tuesday.

“There’s a hemorrhaging of our Latino community, our AAPI communities, that’s leaving the traditional Democratic base, because we’ve allowed the loudest and those who consider themselves to be ‘woke.’”

He continued, “Some of us never went to sleep, and we hear and speak directly to people, and I think the party is now understanding that we have to speak at those issues that are important: Jobs, public safety, educating our children, good health care, just these common kitchen table issues that we run away from.”

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 11: Mayor Eric Adams is seen at press conference in Times Square on October 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

The mayor’s point is astute.

Woke vs. Unwoke

There’s certainly a difference between Democrat voters and The Woke. The latter is an obnoxious subsection of the population. And while they appear mighty in size because they’ve conquered forms of messaging — the media, social media, entertainment — they aren’t.

Wokism might represent the bulk of Hollywood and the media. But it hardly defines Democratic voters at large.

Last year, a Spike study found that Americans who align with the “woke” account for only 8% of the electorate, barely half the size of moderates and a third of the size of conservatives.

The woke wing of the party focuses on manipulation, such as stoking racial hatred for political, societal, or financial gains.

The woke are the ones who blamed Tyre Nichols’ death on white supremacy, despite not a single white person being involved in his killing.

HBO host Bill Maher is perhaps the most public example of the difference between a Democrat and a woke.

Maher advises the woke Democrats to read their outrages aloud. And if it sounds like a headline in The Onion, to stop, rethink, and refocus.

Joe Biden: Woke

So, Adams is correct in that catering to a group perpetually outraged and disconnected from society will drive voters, including minorities, away.

Where we lose the mayor, however, is in his observation of Joe Biden. Adams says Biden has focused well on kitchen table issues instead of controversial rhetoric.

“This president’s focus on working people is exactly what the nation needs, and his focus on helping Americans care for their children, provide for their families, and put money in their wallets will resonate from coast to coast,” Adams added to MSNBC.

“The agenda he laid out goes hand-in-hand with what we are doing in New York City — this is a blue-collar president, I’m a blue-collar mayor, and we’re both pursuing a blue-collar agenda for working people in New York and across the rest of the nation.”

But as Arkansas’s Republican governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders stated in her rebuttal of Biden’s address, he has in fact surrendered to the “mob.”

“At 40, I’m the youngest governor in the country,” the Arkansas governor said. “At 80, he’s the oldest president in American history. I’m the first woman to lead my state. He’s the first man to surrender his presidency to a woke mob that can’t even tell you what a woman is,” she said.

Keith Olbermann, the epitome of a broken woke, calling Biden’s State of the Union a “masterpiece” proves Huckabee Sanders correct

Don’t be a woke — for your own sake.