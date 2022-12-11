Maybe Bills Not Ready To Win A Super Bowl ‘Right Now,’ But Josh Allen Doesn’t Care

Someone told Josh Allen the Buffalo Bills offense doesn’t look good enough to win a Super Bowl “right now.”

“OK,” the quarterback answered with a shrug during his post-game press conference with reporters on Sunday.

That was it.

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills throws a pass in the third quarter of a game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Josh Allen Only Cares About Wins

End of exchange between the face of the Buffalo Bills and a reporter. And that’s the point. No one in a red, white and blue uniform currently cares enough to get into that debate because the Super Bowl isn’t next week or even next month.

And Allen believes what the Bills are doing “right now” is enough to win. It’s enough to keep the AFC East lead. Enough to remain as the AFC’s top seed.

Sunday helped make that point. Because the Bills beat the Jets, 20-12, in a game that was at times every bit of the slog as the gray, freezing rain day brought to Orchard Park.

It was ugly.

It was not what one might expect from a team positioning itself for a long playoff run.

Devin Singletary of the Buffalo Bills runs with the ball in the first quarter of a game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Bills Remain AFC’s Top Seed

But, it was a victory for the Bills — their fourth in a row.

“We’re 10-3,” Allen said. “Finding ways to win football games. I know it’s not what you want to hear but we’re playing complementary, smart football. We’re not putting ourselves or our defense in bad situations. Just trying to win football games, no matter how it happens.”

That’s what the Bills are about and they embrace elements that most of the human race tries to escape. And in those elements the Bills play angry.

We know this because, ultimately, the Buffalo and company sent Jets quarterback Mike White to the hospital.

“It’s more precaution than anything else,” coach Robert Saleh said of his starting signal caller.

That’s right. The Bills hit White so hard and so often, the tough New York starter went to the hospital after the game to check out for any internal injuries or bleeding after being hit in the ribs by Buffalo linebacker.

Mike White of the New York Jets is hit during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Bills Defense Sends Jets QB To Hospital

White was knocked out of this game twice and showed his toughness coming back both times. But the buffet of punishment he took made him look superhuman.

“I thought he showed resolve, toughness, everything we’ve been seeing,” Saleh said. “He’s a good player.”

The shot that ended Mike White’s day 😩 pic.twitter.com/JdZbxThaXp — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) December 11, 2022

Good or not, the Bills attacked the Jets quarterback and had four sacks. They limited White to 267 passing yards, most of them as the Jets were playing catch-up, and kept him at a 78.6 rating, which is poor amongst league standards.

The bottom line is the Jets scored only one touchdown even though they kept the football longer than the Bills. That speaks to the Buffalo defense playing up to its expectations this time of year.

“I feel like we’re hitting strides,” safety Jordan Poyer said.

The same could be said of the Bills.

Winning on Sunday earned them a 10-win season for a fourth consecutive season. They remain the leader in the AFC East no matter what other teams do today. They remain the AFC East leader no matter what anyone else does today.

It’s December football and the Bills are setting themselves closer to home field advantage in the playoffs.

Maybe that doesn’t make them look all that impressive. Maybe they don’t look ready to win it all.

OK.

