Maya Aiyuk – Brandon’s Sister – Completes Homework Assignments During NFC Championship Game

Videos by OutKick

What would you do if your sibling was a star player in a high stakes professional sports game? Most of us would lock in to the game and get as emotionally invested as possible.

But Maya Aiyuk is not like most people.

Last night, Aiyuk traveled to Levi’s Stadium to watch the NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions. She had no choice after all, her brother Brandon was playing wide receiver for the 49ers.

Since she had a family connection, Maya sat in a rather boujee suite for the game. Most people, especially family members, would dedicate all of their attention to the field. After all, your brother is one game away from the Super Bowl, what else would deserve your attention?

For Aiyuk, that “something else” came in the form of homework.

Yup. In a crowded suite with tons of fans and chaos all around her, Aiyuk busied herself with college assignments.

According to Brandon’s girlfriend Rochelle (who posted the video), Maya is working towards a nursing degree at the University of Nevada. Hopefully she didn’t miss Brandon’s insane circus catch or his touchdown reception.

Of course, you could say this is an example of poor time management. This was one of the biggest game’s of Brandon’s career and she couldn’t stay present for all of it.

But on the other hand, this does show some drive on her part. Nursing degrees demand a lot of attention from students, and sometimes the homework load gets heavy. She found a way to get it done, while offering support for Brandon.

The grind truly never stops. Not even for the NFC Championship game.