Maxx Crosby Will Reportedly Request Trade If Raiders Don’t Hire Antonio Pierce

Videos by OutKick

The Las Vegas Raiders locker room has united behind their interim head coach, Antonio Pierce. And Maxx Crosby is leading the charge.

The dominant edge rusher has already been vocal in his support for Pierce as the Raiders conduct their coaching search — using the hashtag #HireAP on social media. But according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Crosby is now drawing a line in the sand.

The 26 year old will reportedly explore a trade request if Las Vegas doesn’t keep Pierce.

And Crosby is not exactly disposable.

Crosby’s 2023 campaign was his best yet, as he recorded 90 combined tackles, 14.5 sacks, 31 QB hits, 23 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. The Eastern Michigan product has made three straight Pro Bowls and also earned his second All-Pro selection this season.

Maxx Crosby has good reason for wanting Pierce to stay put.

After a disastrous start under former head coach Josh McDaniels, the Raiders went 5-4 with Pierce at the helm. That includes a Christmas Day upset win over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium and a historic 63-21 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers the week prior.

“It’s legendary,” Crosby said. “When you have the right culture, a guy like AP that embraces the history of the Raiders, it’s special. … A ton of legends [visit] consistently because the amount of respect they have for him. So it makes you, as a player, want to go out there and show who you are. You know what I mean? You want to be at that level one day.”

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Considering Pierce’s success in the interim role, he should be the favorite to win the job in Las Vegas — especially with the entire roster behind him.

But the Raiders are also considering pursuing Jim Harbaugh, according to NFL Media. Pierce, too, has other suitors and currently has an interview scheduled with the Tennessee Titans.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@outkick.com.