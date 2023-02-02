Maxx Crosby Says Joey Bosa Looked Like ‘A Little F—ing Crybaby’ During Epic Meltdown

Videos by OutKick

You know who Raiders DE Maxx Crosby doesn’t want to be like? Joey Bosa.

You don’t hear that a lot when it comes to Bosa – one of the premiere defensive ends in the NFL – but Crosby prefers not looking “like a little f***ing crybaby” on the field.

His words, not mine!

“A couple games ago, when f***ing dude had a meltdown, and blaming the refs, I see dudes blaming the refs, ‘Oh, f***ing O-lineman hold all the time refs don’t call it,’ like I’ll never be that guy,” Crosby said recently on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast.

“Sh*t like that is so weak to me. Like, you’re going to get held. Like, I know. I get held all the time, bro,” Crosby continued. “You watch the Rams last drive against us, bro, I was getting literally tackled. But I’m not going to go and double down and look like a little f***ing crybaby, you know what I mean. That’s not me.”

Joey Bosa did NOT impress Maxx Crosby.

Maxx Crosby does NOT want to be like Joey Bosa

Holy smokes. Maxx Crosby out here sounding like Ed Reed! What language.

Mad Maxx was obviously referring to Bosa’s temper tantrum a few weeks ago against the Jaguars in the AFC Wild Card game.

The 27-year-old threw an absolute FIT after Jawaan Taylor appeared to jump early during a play late in Jacksonville’s second half comeback, and tossed his helmet to the ground like a grenade when the refs didn’t throw a flag.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley then picked up Bosa’s helmet like the nice guy he is, only for Bosa to toss it back on the ground before storming off to the bench.

The Chargers would end up blowing a 27-0 lead, and Bosa then went scorched earth on the refs the next day.

Name a bigger crybaby than Joey Bosa, I will wait.



pic.twitter.com/xz2KsuVqXd — CJ Errickson (@CJE_NFL) January 15, 2023

“I’m sick of those f***ing people,” he politely said. “I need to be more accountable for my actions. But it’s a heated game and I’m hurting out there. I’m playing on half a leg. I’m getting dragged to the ground.”

“If I say something to them, I get a $40,000 fine,” he added. “But if they blow a call that ruins an entire team’s season, they’ll probably be back in the locker room after the game like, ‘Haha, got that a**hole. Oh yeah, got him 15 yards. What a loser.’

“How is it fair, for me, who is out there playing my butt off and there’s a missed call and I say something, and he’s going to run up into my face? What grown man in a position that he’s in, ‘Oh, what did you say to me? What did you say to me?’ Like he’s antagonizing me.”

Don’t worry, though. Even though Bosa and the Chargers were eliminated in epic fashion, the collapse did allow Bosa to attend 49ers brother Nick Bosa’s playoff game last weekend against the Eagles.

Annnnnnnnnnnnnd things went great!