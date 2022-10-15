Max Verstappen’s Model Girlfriend Celebrates His Second F1 World Championship By Taking Her Clothes Off For A Photo Shoot

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen won the Japanese Grand Prix last weekend and with it his second straight F1 World Championship. His success isn’t just limited to the track either.

On hand for his big win was his Brazilian model girlfriend Kelly Piquet. She’s the daughter of three-time world champion Nelson Piquet.

BREAKING: Max Verstappen has won his second World Championship 🏆 pic.twitter.com/QLkSXAKKWE — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 9, 2022

Kelly was very proud of her back-to-back champion boyfriend and shared a picture of the couple with the Japanese Grand Prix winners’ trophy.

She captioned the pic which features her planting a kiss on Verstappen, “He did it again. World Champion ‘21 ‘22. Thank you Japan.”

Now This Is A Celebration

Kelly then took the celebration a step further. She took her clothes off for a photo shoot and shared those pictures on social media as well.

To be fair to Kelly, these pictures could have already been taken well in advance of Verstappen’s win. In all likelihood they were. But the timing of them being shared could be seen as a celebration of sorts.

In the pictures, which were taken for Mirror Mirror magazine, Kelly is wearing Cartier jewelry and not much else. In one of the shots she can be scene sitting on a rocky cliff with her hair strategically placed to keep the censors at bay.

These two are the definition of a power couple. Good luck to the rest of the F1 couples trying to compete with the Max and Kelly.

Being a back-to-back champion in anything is impressive on its own. Add to that the fact that Kelly is burning up Instagram at will, and has collected over one million followers in the process, and these two have taken the power couple to a whole new level.

Based on everything that these two are capable of, a three-peat is well within their reach.