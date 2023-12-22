Don’t Expect Max Verstappen To Catch The Midnight Premiere Of Lewis Hamilton And Brad Pitt’s F1 Movie

Videos by OutKick

If you catch a midnight premiere of the Lewis Hamilton-produced Formula 1 movie starring Brad Pitt whenever its released, don’t expect reigning F1 champ Max Verstappen to be in the theater.

…Not sure why you’d expect that, but I saved you some time.

There’s still quite a bit of buzz around Formula 1 these days and that’s why Hollywood wants in on it. Multiple F1-related projects have been recently released or are currently in the works. Take Keanu Reaves’ Brawn GP documentary, Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story, which was released last month and is fantastic. That one is definitely worth a watch even if you’re just marginally interested in F1.

There’s also a workplace comedy with Haas team principal Guenther Steiner attached as a producer (seriously). An Enzo Ferrari biopic, Ferrari, will be released on Christmas Day.

However, no project has gotten as much buzz as the as-yet-untitled movie Lewis Hamilton is co-producing which stars Brad Pitt and is directed by Top Gun: Maverick‘s Joseph Kosinski. That’s because the production of it was part of actual F1 weekends this past season.

Despite the buzz, Verstappen doesn’t sound too interested in seeing it whenever it hits theaters/streams/is beamed into our frontal lobes.

Verstappen Is Not Pumped About Lewis Hamilton’s New Movie

The Red Bull driver laid out his lack of enthusiasm about his 2021 title rival’s upcoming film during an interview with Dutch outlet Formulae1.ne

“I like films anyway and Brad Pitt is of course a super actor. Before the US Grand Prix in Austin, I saw a few clips from the new film,” Verstappen said. “They were shown during the drivers’ meeting with an explanation of how they had filmed it all.

“Nice to see, but it doesn’t really interest me that much. I don’t need to see a film of my own sport. This film is of course a made-up story and everything is always over-dramatised, you have to love that.

“I personally don’t have that much with that.”

The three-time champ’s disdain for cooked-up drama is well known. He infamously sat out Season 4 of the massively successful Netflix documentary series Drive To Survive over complaints that producers were manufacturing drama (he’s not wrong).

Verstappen is about as old school as they come these days, but the truth is anything that puts the sport in front of mainstream audiences — especially in the United States — is a good thing.

