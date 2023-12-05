Max Verstappen Reveals He Has Talked To Fernando Alonso About Competing Together At Le Mans

Videos by OutKick

Throughout the 2023 Formula 1 season, it looked like Max Verstappen wasn’t exactly challenged particularly much all season long. So, it wouldn’t be shocking to learn that he has had his mind on other motorsports pursuits. Apparently, that includes Le Mans.

Verstappen spoke to The Sun and revealed that he would like to one day compete at Le Mans, and he has an idea for a potential teammate as well.

“What I do want to race is the 24 Hours of Le Mans,” Verstappen said. “I have already been there, when my father raced in Le Mans. The atmosphere is incredible in Resistencia.

“There are so many people, driving at night, at dawn… I think it’s really cool.”

Le Mans is one of the most iconic races in the world and you can bet there would be even more eyes on it if Verstappen would be in one of the cars.

Now, he needs some teammates for the 24-hour endurance race, and he already has an idea of who he would want to share a car with.

“I’ve been talking to Fernando (Alonso) about it. He said he’d just want to do it with me again. So I told him it would be great.

“The only thing is, for Le Mans, there’s no minimum weight for the driver. I’m quite a heavy competitor, so I would have to find light teammates to compensate. But Fernando is quite light, so that would be very good for us. But we would need to find another one, so I have to take a look.”

I don’t think he’d have a hard time finding another driver or two to join a team with himself and Alonso. Between the two of them, that’s five Formula 1 championships. Additionally, Alonso has a pair of Le Man wins in 2018 and 2019 as a member of Toyota’s LMP1 team.

A Verstappen-Alonso lineup in any class at Le Man would make for some must-see racing.

It’s probably unlikely that the two champs could get an entry together in time for 2024. However, if they did, Le Mans is going to be held on an off week for F1 in 2024.

Then it would just be a matter of convincing Red Bull and Aston Martin to let them compete in the middle of an F1 season.

