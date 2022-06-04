Max Scherzer’s Dog Bites Mets Ace On Pitching Hand

New year, same Mets — as in, what can go wrong, will go wrong.

“Mets gonna Met” is indeed the only thing you can say about what happened to RHP Max Scherzer in recent days. New York’s ace, still recovering from an oblique strain earlier this month, was bit on his right throwing hand by his dog, Rafi, while at home in Florida.

Fear not, Mets fans, as the 37-year-old responded to the report in a Twitter post Saturday, saying he’s completely fine.

“Just clearing a few things up,” Scherzer wrote. “My dog Rafi hurt her leg on a run. She was howling in pain and I went to calm her down by putting my hands on her. When I did that she bit my right hand. Fortunately it wasn’t a bad bite.

“I took one day off from throwing and was able to long toss the next day. This will have no effect on my rehab and this is literally a non story.”

Fortunately for the Mets, they appear to have dodged a bullet, after they received a scare from shortstop Francisco Lindor just days prior. Lindor jammed his right middle finger in the double doors of his hotel suite and was forced to miss a game. He was diagnosed with a fracture, but returned to New York’s starting lineup Friday night.

As for Scherzer, the Mets are pleased thus far with his recovery and he expects to return to the starting rotation sometime in July.

“Who knows what he is doing away from the [complex], he has probably had four or five sides by now,” Manager Buck Showalter said Thursday, via SNY. “His ‘want to’ is off the charts, but from what we can tell he is doing well.”

