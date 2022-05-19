Max Scherzer Likely Out 6-8 Weeks, Mets Say

The hits just keep on coming for the New York Mets. Or actually, the hits may start coming for the opposing teams.

That’s because the Mets announced that ace Max Scherzer suffered an oblique strain and is expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks.

UPDATE ON MAX SCHERZER Max’s images showed a moderate to high grade internal oblique strain. A general timeline for an injury of this nature is 6-8 weeks. — New York Mets (@Mets) May 19, 2022

Scherzer removed himself from his start vs. the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday with what the team originally called left side soreness. An MRI on Thursday revealed the extent of the injury.

For his part, Scherzer said he felt a “zing” on his left side, but at first indicated he didn’t think it was a big deal.

“I don’t think this is a major strain,” he told reporters. “I was kind of tight and then all of a sudden it went. But I don’t feel like I really ripped it. It just kind of got worse. So hopefully I got out of there quick enough to prevent a major injury here because I know oblique, intercostal, those things can be nasty. Hopefully I avoided a serious injury.”

But that’s clearly not the case for the three-time Cy Young winner.

Of course, Scherzer is just the latest in an increasingly long line of starters suffering from a variety of ailments.

Jacob deGrom (right scapular stress reaction) has yet to play this season, and isn’t expected back until late June at the earliest. And Tylor Megill, who’s been filling in admirably for deGrom, just went on the 15-day injured list with right bicep inflammation.

Other than that, it’s been a banner year. No, seriously. The Mets entered Thursday at 25-14 and owning a six-game lead in the NL East.