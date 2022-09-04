Max Scherzer Not Expected To Land On IL, Says He’s ‘Hurt, Not Injured’

Max Scherzer’s start against the Washington Nationals was cut short Saturday after what the New York Mets described as “fatigue on his left side.” Mets fans will be happy to know that the team doesn’t believe Scherzer will be put on the IL.

Scherzer woke up Sunday and reportedly said he was feeling ok and that he’s “hurt, not injured.”

“Just had general fatigue on the left side,” Scherzer said on Saturday. “Wasn’t anything specific, I don’t have any strains, it’s just the left side was getting tired a lot quicker than usual. So this was a precautionary move, given the history of the oblique.”

Scherzer missed seven weeks earlier this season due to a strained oblique on his left side.

New York manager Buck Showalter doesn’t know if the veteran will make his next start as scheduled but shared that the team doesn’t expect him to land on the IL.

The 38-year-old left the game against Washington on Saturday after allowing one run in five innings. The Mets fell to Washington 7-1 in the contest.