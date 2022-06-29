Max Scherzer And Jacob DeGrom Rehab Progress Has Mets Encouraged

The New York Mets continue to lead the N.L. East with two of their best pitchers still rehabbing injuries and hoping to come back sooner rather than later. Max Scherzer, the 3-time Cy Young Award winner appears closer to returning than Jacob DeGrom, the 2-time Cy Young Award winner.

🚨 𝐏𝐎𝐒𝐓𝐏𝐎𝐍𝐄𝐃: Max Scherzer's rehab start has been postponed to Wednesday night. Grab your friends for a rescheduled Watch Party on the Party Deck this 𝐖𝐞𝐝𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲! The Rumble Ponies take on @GoYardGoats on the road. pic.twitter.com/yJISyf6pB0 — Binghamton Rumble Ponies (@RumblePoniesBB) June 28, 2022

Scherzer is scheduled to start tonight for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in Hartford, CT v. the Yard Goats in a Double A tilt. It will be his second start for Bingo. His first start lasted 3 and a third, and Max tossed 65 pitches allowing 2 runs and 3 hits, with 6 K’s and 1 BB.

“I want to be back in the Big Leagues,” said Scherzer last week as he started his rehab stints. “Not to be a Rumble Pony.”

Prior to the 2021 season, the Mets signed Scherzer to a 3-year deal worth $130 Million dollars. He has not pitched for the Mets since May 18th this year, and in the year and half he has been a Met, he is 6-2 with a 2.54 ERA in 8 starts.

Meanwhile, Jacob DeGrom has been sidelined for almost a full year, since July 7th. The 34-year-old DeGrom missed the second half of last year with tightness in his right, pitching arm. He returned this spring and made two starts before being shut down again because of issues with his right arm.

NEWS: Jacob deGrom threw a 27 pitch live batting practice session today in Port St. Lucie and it “went well.”



Buck Showalter said that they will discuss the next steps tomorrow & that a rehab assignment is close. #LGM pic.twitter.com/Hec49RNph1 — GENY Mets Report (@genymets) June 29, 2022

Today’s 27 pitch performance in Port St. Lucie is hopefully, for the Met’s, the start of the comeback. DeGrom had begun bullpen sessions on June 4th, so today’s outing against live batting is the next logical step.

As with Scherzer, the Mets are being especially cautious with DeGrom’s comeback. The fact that they have a 4-game lead on the Braves helps when it comes to patience.