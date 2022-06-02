Max Kellerman Has a Laughable Jump Shot

Do you remember the kid in gym class whom classmates always picked to join the team last? We assume ESPN host Max Kellerman remembers that kid.
He was that kid.
Wednesday, Kellerman’s co-hosts Jay Williams and Keyshawn Johnson challenged the afternoon radio team of Bart Scott & Alan Hahn to a pickup basketball game. And during warm-ups, Kellerman, who is not involved in the contest, got some shots in.
Here’s Kellerman’s jump shot:
Oh no. @maxkellerman pic.twitter.com/CNifpkx3nN
— Keyshawn, JWill & Max (@KeyJayandMax) June 1, 2022
Rate it: 1-10, 1 being great and 10 being humiliating.
Kellerman’s “shot” raises questions as to whether he’s the worst athlete on ESPN airwaves. Though he’s certainly up there, Adrian Wojnarowski, Scott Van Pelt and Michael Wilbon are not what we consider athletic specimens either.
In fact, Kellerman’s former co-host Stephen A. Smith can’t buy a bucket either.
😂😂😂😂 please @stephenasmith , stick to your day job @FirstTake. pic.twitter.com/LSnZwGj4sF
— James Harden (@JHarden13) February 14, 2017
Decent form, but no range.
On a positive note, there’s evidence to believe that Kellerman is a better defender than Keyshawn Johnson. And I say that as someone who has never seen Kellerman play defense.
However …
.@RealJayWilliams broke @keyshawn’s ankles SO BAD. Things are not looking good for the #ESPN2on2Challenge. pic.twitter.com/940CnlWfL8
— Keyshawn, JWill & Max (@KeyJayandMax) May 26, 2022
Brutal.
Jay Williams could take Kellerman, Keyshawn and Stephen A. 3 on 1. I mean, no need to even guard Kellerman.
Kellerman would have been better off pushing the shot from his chest. Shot-putting it like he did with no rhythm, or full extension, is not going to work. Now I see why he rapped as a kid, rather than played hoops, to ingratiate himself in the culture.
Stephen A would be wise to shoot inside the three point line. His form is OK, but looks like he hasn’t shot in ten years. You have to build up those three point shooting muscles through repetition.