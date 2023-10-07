Texas A&M’s Max Johnson Throws Touchdown Pass To Jake Johnson, For Some Brotherly Love Against Alabama

Videos by OutKick

It’s not very often that we see two family members playing on the same team. But Texas A&M has that taken care of, with quarterback Max Johnson finding his brother Jake Johnson for a touchdown.

This wouldn’t be the case if Max Johnson didn’t have to take over for Connor Weigman, who suffered an injury a few weeks ago. Now, both brothers are playing together on offense, with it paying off for a touchdown against Alabama.

I mean, this might be the coolest moment of the college football slate on Saturday. Max Johnson transferred to Texas A&M from LSU, looking for more playing time, with his brother already in College Station.

Brotherly love. Max → Jake.



📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/stM3tYBkfP — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 7, 2023

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – OCTOBER 07: Max Johnson #14 of the Texas A&M Aggies throws a pass before the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Kyle Field on October 07, 2023 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

This is the second time the Johnson brothers have hooked up for a touchdown this season, this time coming in the second quarter against Alabama. While we’ve seen family members play together, I don’t remember a brother-to-brother connection for six points.

The Aggies got out to a 17-10 lead, looking to upset Alabama and keep its SEC title hopes alive.