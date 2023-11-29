Max Domi Takes Dig At Sam Bennett’s Lack Of Hair After Fight And That Was Only The Second Weirdest Thing That Happened Between Leafs, Panthers

Videos by OutKick

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi took a shot at Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett’s lack of hair after the two dropped the gloves on Tuesday night.

And — would you believe? — that wasn’t the weirdest thing that happened.

The Maple Leafs and Panthers faced off Tuesday in a clash of Atlantic Division juggernauts.

With Florida up by one just past the halfway point of regulation Bennett and Domi decided to drop the mitts and have a dance.

Bennett clearly got the best of that one and delivered some absolute bombs. However, having just been smoked like a cheap cigar didn’t stop Domi from taking a swipe at Sam Bennett’s lack of follicles.

Domi chirped Sam Bennett for his no flow 🫣 pic.twitter.com/sDsubwvyZw — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 29, 2023

Wow, what a shot below the epidermis. Just un-called for. I think Domi is just jealous that Bennett gets to save so much money by living in the US, in a placewith no state income tax, and he gets to save a lot of money on haircuts.

I’m jealous of Bennett’s lack of haircuts. I guess having thick luscious hair is just my cross to bare.

It Got Weirder Than Maxi Domi And His Hair Taunt, The Game Also Featured A Wild Shootout

But believe it or not, the smack talk was not the weirdest thing that happened. This game stayed knotted at 1-1 through regulation and overtime and wound up in a shootout.

Finally, in the fifth round of the shootout, Panthers center Evan Rodrigues put the game in the win column by slipping one past Leafs netminder Joseph Woll.

…or did he?

leafs all about the drama so tonight they went out and both lost and won a shootout pic.twitter.com/6BV3s5rilN — Liam McHugh (@liam_mchugh) November 29, 2023

It was ruled that Rodrigues double-tapped the puck, which nullified his goal. Noah Gregor potted a goal and Woll stopped the following shot to win it for the Leafs.

A bizarre game through and through from the uncalled-for chrome-dome shaming to the waived-off shootout goal. What a night.

It’s possible these two teams meet in the postseason, and I think I speak for everyone when I say I’d like to see that.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle