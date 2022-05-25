Mavs-Warriors Preceded By Moment Of Silence In Wake Of Texas School Shooting

The Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors held a moment of silence prior to Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals for the community of Uvalde, Texas, after at least 21 people, including 18 children, were shot at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday.

The suspect, an 18-year-old male, abandoned his vehicle and entered the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle, governor Greg Abbott told the media. Police added that the suspect acted alone and is dead.

“Our thoughts and prayers are also with the victims of the horrific shooting today at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas,” the P.A. announcer inside American Airlines Center said to the crowd. “We mourn with their families and friends and the entire community after this unspeakable tragedy.”

Uvalde is about a five-and-half hour drive south of Dallas, with a population of about 15,000.