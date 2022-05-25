Mavs, Warriors Make It Rain, But Not Like They’d Hoped

It was raining jumpers at American Airlines Center on Tuesday in Texas, where the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Golden State in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

It was also raining rain. Inside the arena.

No, really. The game had to be paused at halftime because of … drumroll, please … a leaky roof.

There is a leak in the roof at the Mavs arena. 🤨 pic.twitter.com/Fm6EyIyMPE — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 25, 2022

This is common in baseball. Well, not a leaky roof, but rain disrupting a game. But in the NBA? Yeah, not so much. As far as anyone can tell, it marked the first time an NBA conference finals game was ever halted by a rain delay.

Of course, all of this led to lots of fun on social media.

Talk about thankless job. Look closely and you can see two workers trying to stop the leaks. pic.twitter.com/9IV0U5ta1u — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) May 25, 2022

As a reminder, it would only count as a full game if five innings had been completed before the rain hit. — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) May 25, 2022

Your rain delay entertainment- Charles Barkley continuing to troll Warriors fans by trashing San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/h76RYxw44y — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 25, 2022

A leak in the roof has caused a delay to the start of the second half pic.twitter.com/9Dw7Xdl8u9 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 25, 2022

Per reports, official time of the delay: 16 minutes. No word on if it was caused by Warriors guards Steph Curry and Klay Thompson — a.k.a The Splash Brothers.

And hey, could be. At the time of the delay, the Warriors were losing. Maybe Curry and Thompson decided like there was no time like the present to bring the rain.