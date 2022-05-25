in OKTC

Mavs, Warriors Make It Rain, But Not Like They’d Hoped

updated 1 Comment

It was raining jumpers at American Airlines Center on Tuesday in Texas, where the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Golden State in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

It was also raining rain. Inside the arena.

No, really. The game had to be paused at halftime because of … drumroll, please … a leaky roof.

This is common in baseball. Well, not a leaky roof, but rain disrupting a game. But in the NBA? Yeah, not so much. As far as anyone can tell, it marked the first time an NBA conference finals game was ever halted by a rain delay.

Of course, all of this led to lots of fun on social media.

Per reports, official time of the delay: 16 minutes. No word on if it was caused by Warriors guards Steph Curry and Klay Thompson — a.k.a The Splash Brothers.

And hey, could be. At the time of the delay, the Warriors were losing. Maybe Curry and Thompson decided like there was no time like the present to bring the rain.

Written by Sam Amico

Sam Amico is the assistant managing editor-newsdesk at OutKick. He is also the co-founder and senior writer at Hoopswire.com, and has covered the NBA for nearly 20 years, including his time at Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports and CBS Sports. A native of Akron, Ohio, his writing career began in Wyoming.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

  1. It’s no secret that Mark Cuban has been dropping hints about building a new arena in Dallas within the next 10 years. This embarrassing rain delay just gave him more ammo in his quest to leave a pathetically outdated American Airlines Center. The upper deck concourses are far too narrow, the main concourse is not exactly inviting… basically, the place is a dump.

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here