Mavs Superstar Luka Doncic Pulls Off Sick Trick Shot During Practice With Slovenia

Anyone that’s ever shot hoops out of boredom alone has tried the arching all-net trick shot. Launching the ball high in the air and praying it not only goes in but escapes contact with the rim stands as one of basketball’s most fulfilling trick shots.

Making the shot look easy was Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic.

Practicing with Slovenia’s national team for the upcoming FIBA World Cup, Doncic showed off his accuracy with a soaring trick shot that was all splash, no rim.

Doncic upped the spectacle by really giving that ball some launch. The ball almost escapes the video’s frame, only to crash back through the nylon, down to earth.

Luka Doncic made an INSANE trick shot at Slovenia’s practice 🤯😅



NBA players have a knack for making the impossible look simple. Yet no matter the hooper, trick shots are always cool.

Once Doncic himself comes back down to earth when the FIBA tournament is over, he’ll be tasked with bringing the Dallas Mavericks back to prominence in the Western Conference.

Dallas’ failure of a season in 2022-23 saw the Mavs fall short of making the playoffs.

Doncic averaged 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists.

The Mavs finished 11th in the conference with a 38-44 record. Dallas narrowly missed playoff contention after losing their penultimate regular-season game against the Chicago Bulls, 115-112.

Luka played to his fourth All-Star selection last season. His incredible stats — including a historic 60-point, 20-rebound performance — could not fend off questions over Doncic’s ability to lead.

For Doncic to appear alongside modern elite talents such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden and even the Trae Youngs of the league, Luka must prove he’s enough to propel a team to the postseason.