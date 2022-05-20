Mavs’ Spencer Dinwiddie Could Receive the Greatest $1 in Sports

Dallas Mavericks Shooting Guard Spencer Dinwiddie could soon receive the greatest $1 in the history of sports. If the Dallas Mavericks with the NBA Finals, Spencer Dinwiddie has a clause in his contract that he will receive a whooping $1 for the coveted feat. Contract incentives tend to offer athletes some extra cash for reaching certain milestones. But it is rare to see one of such magnitude only come with such a small cash haul. Watch below as Jonathan Hutton and Chad Withrow discuss on OutKick 360.

