Mavs’ Marquese Chriss Follows Suns’ Bismack Biyombo Into Tunnel After Late-Game Flareup

The Phoenix Suns turned their 118-80 home win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 into about 48 minutes of garbage time, but that isn’t what seemed to be bugging Marquese Chriss.

Instead, the Mavs forward was involved in a bit of a dustup with Suns center Bismack Biyombo with about 2 seconds to go in the game. It resulted in both players being ejected and some postgame fireworks in the tunnel outside the locker room.

Or more accurately, what could have been a real altercation.

Chriss followed Biyombo into the tunnel after the ejections, which was noteworthy, given that Biyombo was supposed to exit through one tunnel, and Chriss through another at the opposite end of the court.

Fortunately, it appeared that security intervened and order was quickly restored, with Chriss and Biyombo eventually making their way to their respective locker rooms.

Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo is escorted off the court during the final moments of Game 5 of the Western Conference playoffs. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

“We’re just trying to win the game,” Suns coach Monty Williams told reporters. “All the stuff that happens that’s extracurricular, I don’t have anything to say about that.”

The Suns now lead the Western Conference semifinal series by a 3-2 count, with Game 6 slated for Thursday night back in Dallas. The home team has won every game so far.

Written by Sam Amico

Sam Amico is the assistant managing editor-newsdesk at OutKick. He is also the co-founder and senior writer at Hoopswire.com, and has covered the NBA for nearly 20 years, including his time at Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports and CBS Sports. A native of Akron, Ohio, his writing career began in Wyoming.

