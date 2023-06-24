Maury Povich Is Getting In The At-Home Paternity Test Game, And It’s About Time

Videos by OutKick

Talk show host Maury Povich is finally getting into the at-home paternity test game. He’s got a new line of tests called “The Results Are in.”

Finally.

The idea of Povich — whose show had become synonymous with paternity tests — waiting until now to get into this business arena is wild. But I suppose better late than never. It’s just too perfect.

Maury didn’t invent the paternity test, of course. A nan named Alec Jeffreys developed genetic fingerprinting, which led to paternity tests a few years later.

No offense to Mr. Jeffreys, but no one can rattle his name off the top of their head when someone mentions a paternity test. They will, however, mention Maury, and then probably say, “You are… not the father!” depending on the outcome.

Maury is without a doubt the biggest name in paternity tests.

It’s a match made in “Who’s your daddy?” heaven. That’s why the 84-year-old host teamed up with DNA Diagnostics Center, the same lab he uses on his show.

“I’ve seen firsthand how DNA testing can change lives and bring families together,” Povich said in a statement, per Today. “With ‘The Results Are In,’ we’re making it easier and more affordable than ever before for people to get the answers they need.”

The tests claim to be 99.99% accurate, which I hear is pretty good.

The only thing this is missing is a coupon for a free Cameo video of Maury delivering the results for you. That would be a great way to liven up — or perhaps ruin — a party.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle