Former Ohio State Star Urges Arch Manning To Transfer To The Buckeyes

Former Ohio State running back Maurice Clarett wants to see Arch Manning in grey and scarlet.

Manning redshirted this season for the Texas Longhorns, and the former top overall recruit saw his first playing time of the season against Texas Tech.

The sample size was incredibly small, but the latest Manning QB definitely showed off some mobility and shiftiness.

Maurice Clarett pitches transferring to Ohio State to Arch Manning.

However, with Quinn Ewers likely returning to Texas in 2024, Arch might not get his chance to start until 2025. That definitely wasn’t the initial plan. The plan was Arch would redshirt, Ewers would go pro and then the young Manning QB would get his shot at being QB1 in 2024.

With the team’s star QB likely to return, the transfer chatter has started, and Clarett would like to see Manning take a hard look at Columbus.

“Come on Dawg…. Get in that transfer portal. We will have your whole life turnt up. I know your whole family paid but ain’t nothing like being a star at an elite school. Quinn Ewers ain’t going nowhere soon. @peytonmanning @archmanning think about it big dawg,” Clarett tweeted over the weekend, according to Sports Illustrated. It appears the tweet has since been deleted.

Will Arch Manning transfer? Maurice Clarett tweeted he should get in the portal. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

While it’s not clear why the tweet was deleted, I imagine the Buckeyes and perhaps the NCAA didn’t love a high-profile former OSU player tweeting at Arch to transfer. Tagging him probably wasn’t necessary, and the tweet is now gone.

As for his pitch, it would be hilarious if Arch Manning ended up in Columbus. It would be history repeating itself in reverse. Quinn Ewers started his career at Ohio State before transferring to Texas. Arch Manning going from Texas to the Buckeyes – the opposite of what Ewers did – would definitely be ironic.

However, fans shouldn’t expect to see Manning go anywhere. There’s no indication at this time he’s seriously considering leaving. He can make a fortune in NIL money at Texas, even if he’s not QB1. Another year of development without the pressure of playing could also be good for him.

Will Arch Manning leave Texas? (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Ohio State definitely might look to add a new QB to compete with Kyle McCord, but fans shouldn’t expect it to be Arch Manning. For now, it appears he’s intent on sticking around in Austin.