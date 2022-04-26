Matthew Stafford’s Family Pained By Loss Of Dog, Shares Tribute Video

Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford is coming off a Super Bowl victory in his first season with his new team. That’s very Tom Brady-like.

Then, Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract extension. So it’s all been good news for Stafford. At least, until Monday.

That is when the Stafford family dog, Marley, passed away, as relayed by TMZ.

Marley had been the prized pet of Matthew and Kelly Stafford since when he was drafted into the NFL as the first overall pick by the Detroit Lions in 2009.

“I woke up this morning without a face in front of me that I’ve been used to waking up to for the past 13 years,” Kelly Stafford said on social media.

The Staffords have had four daughters since Matthew was drafted, but Kelly called Marley their “first baby.”

“I know it shouldn’t be a surprise, but I still can’t believe she is gone,” Kelly said. “I’m devastated and this house just doesn’t feel as full as it once did.”