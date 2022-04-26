in NFL

Matthew Stafford’s Family Pained By Loss Of Dog, Shares Tribute Video

Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford is coming off a Super Bowl victory in his first season with his new team. That’s very Tom Brady-like.

Then, Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract extension. So it’s all been good news for Stafford. At least, until Monday.

That is when the Stafford family dog, Marley, passed away, as relayed by TMZ.

Marley had been the prized pet of Matthew and Kelly Stafford since when he was drafted into the NFL as the first overall pick by the Detroit Lions in 2009.

“I woke up this morning without a face in front of me that I’ve been used to waking up to for the past 13 years,” Kelly Stafford said on social media.

The Staffords have had four daughters since Matthew was drafted, but Kelly called Marley their “first baby.”

“I know it shouldn’t be a surprise, but I still can’t believe she is gone,” Kelly said. “I’m devastated and this house just doesn’t feel as full as it once did.”

 

Kelly Stafford shared a three-minute video of Marley on Instagram.

“This song is what I feel like what Marley has said every time I was hurting and crying on her,” she wrote. “I feel like she’s looking over me saying the same. Miss you sweet girl.”

Stafford started all 17 regular-season games last season, finishing 404-for-601 passing for 4,886 yards and tying his career high with 41 touchdowns.

Written by Sam Amico

Sam Amico is the assistant managing editor-newsdesk at OutKick. He is also the co-founder and senior writer at Hoopswire.com, and has covered the NBA for nearly 20 years, including his time at Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports and CBS Sports. A native of Akron, Ohio, his writing career began in Wyoming.

