Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay is a very good salesman.

The Rams are coming off a Super Bowl win last season, and McVay’s acquisition of quarterback Matthew Stafford played a huge role.

A new ESPN profile shines a light on how it all went down, and following a meeting with the former Lions QB during vacation in Mexico, McVay hopped on the phone and fired off a message for the ages pitching the trade.

“Here’s the f**king deal, OK? We can sit here and exist, and be OK winning nine to 11 games, and losing in the f—ing divisional round and feel like, ‘Oh, everything’s OK.’ Or, we could let our motherf**king nuts hang, and go trade for this f**king quarterback, and give ourselves a chance to go win a f—ing world championship. You ready to f**king do this or what,” McVay told Rams leaders when pitching the idea of trading for Stafford.

Obviously, the Rams secured a trade for Stafford from the Lions, and the rest is history. Behind the quarterback’s arm Los Angeles marched to the Lombardi Trophy last year.

The entire situation proves fortune favors the bold.

McVay could have stuck with Goff after the team’s former first overall pick was handed a big deal. Instead, he got on the phone and talked about letting the team’s “motherf**king nuts hang.”

Clearly, the team’s leaders bought it because Goff is now in Detroit and Stafford and the Rams are preparing to try to go back-to-back.

Props to McVay for dropping an instant hall of fame quote in the football world. You love to see it!