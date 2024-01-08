Internet Has Golden Reactions To Matthew Stafford Playing The Lions In The Playoffs

Videos by OutKick

Matthew Stafford will return to Ford Field to face the Detroit Lions to get the playoffs started.

The Rams and Lions play in Detroit Sunday night, and fans couldn’t have dreamed up a better scenario when it comes to potential storylines.

Stafford was a star QB for the Lions from 2009 through 2020. He put up monster stats, but the former first overall pick couldn’t ever find real success.

He immediately won a Super Bowl with the Rams, and as a huge Lions fan, I must admit it was awesome to see him lift the Lombardi Trophy.

Now, Matthew Stafford will return to the place he played for more than a decade, and the internet is already doing its thing.

Matthew Stafford plays Detroit in the opening round of the playoffs. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Matthew Stafford will face the Detroit Lions in the playoffs.

As usual, the internet wasted no time before offering some golden reactions to the Lions/Rams getting an opening round matchup.

Check out some of the best reactions below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff on Sunday night when the Rams face the Lions in Detroit during Wild Card Weekend:pic.twitter.com/EPc774994K — Moody (@EricNMoody) January 8, 2024

NFL script writers sending Matthew Stafford to Ford Field to play the Lions in their first home playoff game

pic.twitter.com/614CmxINBa — Barstool Detroit (@BSMotorCity) January 8, 2024

Lions fans to Stafford next week in Detroit: pic.twitter.com/2udCVRvqiB — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) January 8, 2024

The NFL script writers putting this banger together.



– Detroit Lions win the NFC North for the first time ever

– Stafford’s return to Ford Field is the first ever playoff game hosted in stadium

– Goff has a chance to get back at Sean McVay

– Possible rematch in Dallas in round 2 pic.twitter.com/G6YIRWHzwB — Spencer Raxter (@Spenmorax) January 8, 2024

The NFL scriptwriting room when someone suggested Matthew Stafford being the opposing QB in the Lions first home playoff game in 30 years. pic.twitter.com/gdHOHN8MWR — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 8, 2024

Stafford @ Detroit has to be like torture/worst case scenario for Lions fans. — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) January 8, 2024

Everyone is talking about Matt Stafford returning to Detroit and getting revenge on the Lions but I feel like they left on pretty good terms? And he’s won a Super Bowl since



Bigger revenge game is Goff against the Rams who gave up on him for Stafford! In my humble opinion! — Tommy Smokes (@TomScibelli) January 8, 2024

Matthew Stafford eliminating the Lions in the playoffs while playing in Detroit would be the most Detroit Lions thing ever… pic.twitter.com/VJloTADL4M — Leighton Glodek (@LGlodek) January 8, 2024

How will Detroit Lions fans react to Stafford taking the field?

There seems to be some chatter Lions fans might boo the hell out of Matthew Stafford once he comes out. I find that highly unlikely.

In fact, I think he’s going to be treated like a returning hero. Ford Field might explode with applause once he gets announced.

Detroit fans love Stafford and feel bad for the fact the team could never get him enough help to win. There’s zero bad blood there. People who expect an incredibly hostile reaction before the game have no idea what they’re talking about.

Having said that, the dynamics will immediately change the moment the game starts. Lions fans will immediately get into the trench and cheer for Detroit to dismantle and destroy Stafford and the Rams. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank, but prior to that, the reception will be very positive.

Matthew Stafford and the Rams play the Detroit Lions in the opening round of the playoffs. (Photo by Mike Lawrence/Getty Images)

It’s the first time Detroit has hosted a home playoff game in three decades, and the former face of the franchise will be leading the opposing offensive attack. You couldn’t have scripted it better if you tried. Let’s get after it Sunday night.