Internet Has Golden Reactions To Matthew Stafford Playing The Lions In The Playoffs

Matthew Stafford will return to Ford Field to face the Detroit Lions to get the playoffs started.
The Rams and Lions play in Detroit Sunday night, and fans couldn’t have dreamed up a better scenario when it comes to potential storylines.
Stafford was a star QB for the Lions from 2009 through 2020. He put up monster stats, but the former first overall pick couldn’t ever find real success.
He immediately won a Super Bowl with the Rams, and as a huge Lions fan, I must admit it was awesome to see him lift the Lombardi Trophy.
Now, Matthew Stafford will return to the place he played for more than a decade, and the internet is already doing its thing.
Matthew Stafford will face the Detroit Lions in the playoffs.
As usual, the internet wasted no time before offering some golden reactions to the Lions/Rams getting an opening round matchup.
Check out some of the best reactions below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
How will Detroit Lions fans react to Stafford taking the field?
There seems to be some chatter Lions fans might boo the hell out of Matthew Stafford once he comes out. I find that highly unlikely.
In fact, I think he’s going to be treated like a returning hero. Ford Field might explode with applause once he gets announced.
Detroit fans love Stafford and feel bad for the fact the team could never get him enough help to win. There’s zero bad blood there. People who expect an incredibly hostile reaction before the game have no idea what they’re talking about.
Having said that, the dynamics will immediately change the moment the game starts. Lions fans will immediately get into the trench and cheer for Detroit to dismantle and destroy Stafford and the Rams. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank, but prior to that, the reception will be very positive.
It’s the first time Detroit has hosted a home playoff game in three decades, and the former face of the franchise will be leading the opposing offensive attack. You couldn’t have scripted it better if you tried. Let’s get after it Sunday night.