Matthew Stafford Jerseys ‘Banned’ At Ford Field, Wife Kelly Chimes In

On Sunday, Matthew Stafford will make his return to Ford Field for the first time since becoming a Los Angeles Ram. But Detroit Lions fans don’t plan on giving their former QB a warm welcome.

In fact, they don’t even want to see his jersey in the stands.

One social media account, The Detroit Line, is urging Lions fans not to wear throwback Stafford jerseys to Sunday’s Wild Card game.

“Please don’t wear a Lions-Stafford jersey to the game,” the post reads. “This is not a time to be cute or funny. This is about business and putting the final nail in the SOL coffin

“It ain’t personal. Just business!”

It might not be personal, but Matthew’s wife Kelly still didn’t appreciate the proposed jersey ban.

“Well this is sad because it’s the completely [sic] opposite of how we feel about this city, but Matthew has always been the bigger person and will continue to be that,” Kelly commented. “Praying for an incredible game with zero injuries.”

Matthew Stafford played the first 12 years of his career in Detroit.

Stafford was a Pro Bowler with the Lions and led the team to the playoffs three times. He was traded to L.A. before the 2021 season in a rare move that actually worked out for both sides. Stafford won a Super Bowl with the Rams, and quarterback Jared Goff just led Detroit to its first division title in 30 years.

Stafford says he’s excited for his return to the Motor City.

“It will be fun to see some of the people that I haven’t seen in a while, that I know are still around the building,” Stafford said, via ESPN. “And obviously it’ll be a different scenario and won’t be wearing their colors. But still, appreciate so many of the people there that gave me my start in this league and took care of me for 12 years, too.”

Meanwhile, Kelly is expecting a roller coaster of emotions.

“I think walking in there, the support that that city gave us on some of the hardest times of our lives will be my immediate feel,” Kelly said on her podcast, The Morning After.

“I think there’s gonna be an overwhelming feeling of just gratitude, and it’s gonna suck because I’m not there to support that team that day. And, that’s not gonna be easy, because again, I don’t know a city that rallies behind people like Detroit does. I don’t know if there is one, and it’s a hard place to not put all your heart into. And so, that’s gonna be really hard.”

Well Detroit is certainly not rallying around Kelly this time. But they might at least make an exception on the jersey ban.

