Matthew Stafford Injury Update: Against The Odds That Rams Quarterback Plays

Rams QB Matthew Stafford is listed as questionable and the head coach expressed optimism but the chances of clearing the concussion protocol for Sunday remain a “3rd and 20” longshot.
Stafford only entered the protocol late and logged two straight DNP before the LP Friday. He needs to be full practice before being cleared by the independent neuro. Since today is only a walk through, a true full practice is hard to simulate.
The numbers are also against Stafford. 13 players this season were LP on Friday after a concussion and only three cleared to play on Sunday.
Stafford entered the protocol late (Tuesday or Wednesday) so in some ways it is like a Sunday concussed player returning for Thursday in terms of timeline. The only way I see him playing is if the protocol was all for precaution and Stafford is determined to never have had a concussion.
So this Cardinals must win game for both squads may end up as John Wolford versus Colt McCoy.