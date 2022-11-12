Matthew Stafford Injury Update: Against The Odds That Rams Quarterback Plays

Rams QB Matthew Stafford is listed as questionable and the head coach expressed optimism but the chances of clearing the concussion protocol for Sunday remain a “3rd and 20” longshot.

Rams’ HC Sean McVay told reporters today that Matthew Stafford is questionable for Sunday vs. the Cardinals, but his QB is “making good progress.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2022

Stafford only entered the protocol late and logged two straight DNP before the LP Friday. He needs to be full practice before being cleared by the independent neuro. Since today is only a walk through, a true full practice is hard to simulate.

The numbers are also against Stafford. 13 players this season were LP on Friday after a concussion and only three cleared to play on Sunday.

Stafford entered the protocol late (Tuesday or Wednesday) so in some ways it is like a Sunday concussed player returning for Thursday in terms of timeline. The only way I see him playing is if the protocol was all for precaution and Stafford is determined to never have had a concussion.

McVay has declined to say whether Stafford was diagnosed with a concussion, but he is in the protocol. He would need a full workload and clearance from tests on Saturday (usually a walkthrough) to be cleared for Sunday. Saturday walkthrough is a closed session. https://t.co/hsHYcfWm7e — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 11, 2022

So this Cardinals must win game for both squads may end up as John Wolford versus Colt McCoy.