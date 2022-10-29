Matthew Perry Used To Go To Open Houses To Steal Pills

Matthew Perry has a book coming out that details his struggles with alcohol and drug addiction. Ahead of the November 1st release, the “Friends” actor sat down with ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer on Friday night.

During the interview Perry discussed his 55 Vicodin pills a day habit. He revealed the lengths he would go to in order to feed his addiction. That included going to open houses to steal pills out of the bathroom.

Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, and Lisa Kudrow at the Golden Globe Awards (Photo by William Holz/Fotos International/Getty Images)

“I had to wake up and realized that I needed to get 55 of them or I was going to be really sick,” he said. “So, I did all sorts of things, a bunch of doctors, fake migraines and all that stuff.”

“The weirdest thing I did was on Sundays I would go to open houses and go to the bathrooms…in the open house and see what pills they had in there and steal them,” Perry admitted.

Perry’s Open House Pill Stealing Days Are Behind Him

Perry admitted that his role as Chandler Bing on “Friends” helped him get away with stealing pills. He told Sawyer, “I think they thought, ‘Well, there’s no way that Chandler came in and stole from us.'”

It’s not the only shocking admission from Perry to come out recently. In an excerpt from the book he explained how to tell whether he was on pills or alcohol based on his appearance during the sitcom.

“You can track the trajectory for my addiction if you gauge my weight from season to season,” Perry writes. “When I’m carrying weight, it’s alcohol; when I’m skinny, it’s pills. When I have a goatee, it’s lots of pills.”

After many attempts to get clean and more than a dozen surgeries when his colon burst three years ago, Perry, 53, is now clean and sober.