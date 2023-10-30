Former ‘SNL’ Writer Mocks Matthew Perry’s Death, Claims To Love When Junkies Die

Videos by OutKick

Comedian Kevin Brennan had a disgusting reaction to Matthew Perry dying.

Perry died at the age of 54 over the weekend, and the authorities believed the former “Friends” star’s cause of death was drowning in a hot tub.

It’s an incredibly sad and tragic situation. Perry finally was getting his life back on track after years of struggles with substance abuse, and now he’s dead at the age of 54.

Normal people reacted with touching tributes. Brennan, who used to write for “Saturday Night Live,” reacted by declaring it absolutely hilarious.

Kevin Brennan thinks Matthew Perry’s death was funny.

Brennan sent several tweets making it clear he thought Perry drowning was apparently hysterical to him.

“DROWNED IN A HOT TUB. HAHAHAHA,” the former “SNL” writer tweeted late Saturday after the news broke.

When asked what he found so funny about Matthew Perry drowning to death in a hot tub, he responded it’s because it’s not very deep.

Brennan, who seems like the kind of guy who’s without many good friends, later clarified that he wasn’t mocking the death, but simply found it funny.

“I didn’t mock it. I just thought it was funny. But I do love it when junkies die,” Brennan tweeted Sunday night amid backlash.

It’s honestly hard to even know what to say in reaction to these tweets from Brennan. It’s clear he desperately wants attention, and I guess he got what he wanted. Multiple publications have brought his tweets to people’s attention, which seems to be what he craves.

He even tweeted Sunday night asking if he was trending. His entire feed just reeks of desperation, and he’s using Perry’s horrible death to shine light on himself.

Not every thought in a person’s head needs to be said, especially when tweeting how you’re happy when junkies die. Matthew Perry went through a lot in life, and definitely doesn’t deserve to be dragged in death by a guy using his name for clout. Let me know your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.