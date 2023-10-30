Matthew Perry Tributes Pour In After Tragic Death: EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS

Videos by OutKick
People are taking to social media to remember and honor Matthew Perry.
The former “Friends” star died over the weekend, and authorities believe right now that he drowned in a hot tub in his Pacific Palisades home in Los Angeles. An autopsy has been completed and the toxicology reports are pending, according to Fox News. It’s an incredibly sad and shocking situation.
It didn’t take long for tributes to flood Twitter following Perry’s death.
People pay tribute to Matthew Perry.
The man was famous for playing Chandler, and clearly had a positive impact on a lot of people over the past couple decades.
Perry’s life was one that is hard to really describe or put into words. He was at one point in time one of the most famous men on TV and on one of the most famous shows ever made.
“Friends” was a cultural phenomena, and he was a huge part of its success.
However, he also had some tough struggles in life. He battled serious substance abuse issues, and claimed to have spent millions of dollars in his fight to get sober.
Perry eventually got sober a couple years ago, and spent plenty of time talking about his battle back up the mountain after beating addiction.
His life was that of a great comeback story. He went from the highest of highs on “Friends” to the lowest of lows as he battled addiction and then recovered and trended back up.
Now, he died at the age of 54. It’s nothing short of a tragedy. He finally turned things around, and then passed away way too young. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.