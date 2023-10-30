Matthew Perry Tributes Pour In After Tragic Death: EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS

Videos by OutKick

People are taking to social media to remember and honor Matthew Perry.

The former “Friends” star died over the weekend, and authorities believe right now that he drowned in a hot tub in his Pacific Palisades home in Los Angeles. An autopsy has been completed and the toxicology reports are pending, according to Fox News. It’s an incredibly sad and shocking situation.

It didn’t take long for tributes to flood Twitter following Perry’s death.

Matthew Perry passed away at the age of 54. (Credit: The Image Direct)

People pay tribute to Matthew Perry.

It didn’t take long at all after news broke about Perry’s death for people to pay their respects on social media.

The man was famous for playing Chandler, and clearly had a positive impact on a lot of people over the past couple decades.

This will always be my favourite friends scene, the way they’re digging into chandler for his smoking, then the way chandler manages to get them to turn on each other, the walk away was PERFECTION, there will never be another like Matthew Perry 🤍 #ripmathewperry #chandlerbing pic.twitter.com/fa94JmDJkn — tasha louise | 𝙰𝚞𝚝𝚞𝚖𝚗 🍂 (@eds_afterglow) October 29, 2023

The one where we say Goodbye



🪽 Goodbye, Matthew Perry 🪽

Goodbye, Chandler Bing pic.twitter.com/p7AnD5hASY — Chris 🥨 | Fan Acc (@ChenfordLand) October 29, 2023

Charlie Puth's tribute to Matthew Perry with the theme song of Friends and "see you again". pic.twitter.com/wpMfWpfkOU — N3RO (@N3RONEWS) October 30, 2023

Tributes for Matthew Perry outside the Friends apartment in New York. He was so loved. pic.twitter.com/yp044s4vuW — no context chandler bing (@NoContxtBing) October 30, 2023

The one where we lost a friend 💔



Rest in peace Matthew Perry 🫶🏼#Friends ☕️♥️#RIPMathewPerry pic.twitter.com/dG2j2ErX90 — Mar (@MarLilyboo) October 29, 2023

“Why are people so upset over Matthew Perry’s death when they didn’t know him?”



Because we sort of did. We grew up watching FRIENDS, it was part of our childhood. I remember watching it every evening after school, or when I was lonely, sick or sad. 💔😔#MatthewPerry #Friends pic.twitter.com/NUT0ltj3eX — Albert Watkins 🇮🇪 (@CelticKing24) October 29, 2023

#MATTHEWPERRY: The one where we all lost a FRIEND 💔 pic.twitter.com/MsxN3KJC0b — Amira (@iamamiramia) October 29, 2023

Perry’s life was one that is hard to really describe or put into words. He was at one point in time one of the most famous men on TV and on one of the most famous shows ever made.

“Friends” was a cultural phenomena, and he was a huge part of its success.

Matthew Perry dead at 54 after drowning. (Credit: The Image Direct)

However, he also had some tough struggles in life. He battled serious substance abuse issues, and claimed to have spent millions of dollars in his fight to get sober.

Perry eventually got sober a couple years ago, and spent plenty of time talking about his battle back up the mountain after beating addiction.

His life was that of a great comeback story. He went from the highest of highs on “Friends” to the lowest of lows as he battled addiction and then recovered and trended back up.

Tributes pour in for Matthew Perry following his death. (Credit: The Image Direct)

Now, he died at the age of 54. It’s nothing short of a tragedy. He finally turned things around, and then passed away way too young. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.