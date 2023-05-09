Matthew McConaughey Scores Massive Film Role, Might Be His Grittiest Since ‘True Detective’

Videos by OutKick

Matthew McConaughey is going to be a very busy man after landing a new film role.

The star actor reportedly will lead the new “Yellowstone” sequel series set to debut in December, and he’s now signed on to do a major new film.

McCoanughey will star in “The Rivals of Amziah King” from Andrew Patterson. He’s the same man who made “The Vast of Night.”

Deadline describes the plot “as a deeply atmospheric, character-focused crime thriller set against the unique backdrop of remote Oklahoma. McConaughey will play the titular role of Amziah King.”

Matthew McConaughey will star in “The Rivals of Amziah King.” (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW)

Further details aren’t known, but the fact it’s a “character-focused crime thriller” set in rural Oklahoma should have fans amped.

That sounds like the exact same kind of energy and vibe fans came to love in the first season of “True Detective.”

McConaughey captivated the country back in 2014 as Rust Cohle in the first season of the HBO series. Cohle was a troubled but genius lawman on the hunt for some killers.

While further details aren’t known about exactly what will unfold in “The Rivals of Amziah King,” expectations should be high.

Few people play darkness and grittiness better than McConaughey, and Patterson can absolutely bring the heat in the mystery genre.

Not a ton of people have seen “The Vast of Night,” but it’s definitely worth checking out. If he brings the same kind of spirit and attitude and combines it with a similar tempo as “True Detective,” fans will be in for a huge treat.

A big question is when will it come out. If McConaughey will be shooting a “Yellowstone” series for months, it’s hard to imagine he can shoot “The Rivals of Amziah King” until late 2023 at the earliest. That means fans of Matthew McConaughey shouldn’t expect it soon. 2024 is a likely landing date.