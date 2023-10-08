Matthew McConaughey Has Surprising Reaction To Oklahoma Beating Texas

Videos by OutKick

Matthew McConaughey didn’t seem too torn up after Oklahoma beat Texas.

The Sooners beat the Longhorns 34-30 in the Red River Rivalry after storming back to score in the closing moments.

It was a game for the ages, and you’d probably think the most famous Texas fan in the country would have been down and out after the devastating loss. Not so fast, my friends.

Matthew McConaughey was in surprisingly high spirits after Oklahoma beat Texas in a shootout for the ages. (Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Matthew McConaughey reacts to Oklahoma beating Texas.

McConaughey was in shockingly high spirits after the loss and released a video that was somehow shockingly motivational.

“That was a roller coaster right there, man. That was tough, man. Left them too much time on the clock at the end, didn’t we? Hell of a game. Hats off to OU. Team came out on the front foot. Great emotional football they played. Well played, Sooners. See you next year. Till then, mean times and all times, hook ’em,” the star actor tweeted following the dog fight between the Longhorns and Sooners.

You can watch his comments below. You might think Texas had won, judging from his upbeat attitude.

McConaughey didn’t seem upset at all Texas lost to Oklahoma.

How was Matthew McConaughey so chill after losing the biggest game of the season to a bitter and hated rival?

Again, you might not even know Texas lost if you just paid attention to his tone and attitude. The “True Detective” actor was literally grinning at one point of the video.

That’s the kind of positivity you don’t see much of these days. I applaud him because I certainly don’t have that kind of attitude if Wisconsin loses.

I don’t want to speak to anyone if the Badgers blow a major game. I definitely don’t want to post a motivational video for the world to see. Not at all. I’m down and out for the rest of the day. A lot of people reading this are almost certainly in the same boat.

Matthew McConaughey just keeps things rolling. I don’t know how he does it, but the man’s positivity is infectious.

Matthew McConaughey was surprisingly upbeat after Texas lost to Oklahoma 34-30. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The good news for Texas and Matthew McConaughey is there is still a lot of football left to be played. It was a tough loss Saturday, but everything the team wants can still be achieved. If the Longhorns make the CFP, the speech from the popular actor will really have the boys fired up. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank.