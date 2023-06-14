Matthew Fitzpatrick Confirms Nobody Has A Clue What Is Happening Following The PGA Tour – LIV Golf Merger

Videos by OutKick

One would assume that the reigning U.S. Open champion and No. 8 ranked player in the world would know something about the PGA Tour – LIV Golf merger, but that isn’t the case whatsoever. Matthew Fitzpatrick, just like everyone else, doesn’t have a clue what is happening the world of professional golf at the moment.

Eight days have passed since PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan sat next to Saudi Public Investment Fund governor Yasi Al-Rumayyan to announce the merger that changed the landscape of the sport, yet they may be the only two people to know any details whatsoever about what the future holds.

The announcement not only caught golf fans completely off guard, but every professional player as well. Rory McIlroy, the most influential player on the planet not named Tiger Woods, was made aware of the news mere hours before the announcement.

As for Fitzpatrick, he was left completely in the dark, and apparently still is.

“I’ll be completely honest. I literally know as much as you,” Fitzpatrick said ahead of this week’s U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club. “I found out when everyone else found out and, yeah, honestly I know literally nothing.”

“I don’t think anyone knows what’s going on. Are we signing with the PIF? Are we not signing with the PIF? I have no idea. Even though I guess it is confusing, it’s pretty clear that nobody knows what’s going on apart from about four people in the world.”

Matthew Fitzpatrick, like everyone else, knows nothing about the PGA Tour – LIV Golf merger. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The only thing we know at this point in time is that the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and the Saudi Public Investment Fund have agreed to a merger, and with that, the Saudis have a seat at the table of professional golf.

That’s it, that’s quite literally the only ‘detail’ anyone knows at this time. Well, that, and some in the U.S. Senate aren’t exactly on board with recent happenings.

Details of what the future holds for the professional game will hopefully be revealed in the coming weeks, but until then, everyone is playing the same waiting game.

