Matt Ryan Talks For First Time About Being Benched And It Goes Exactly As Expected

Matt Ryan could not possibly be thrilled by the idea of being benched by Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich and Wednesday he addressed the issue — in typical Ryan style.

The first to speak on the newsworthy topic when the Colts’ locker room doors opened to reporters and the potential distraction of a quarterback benching?

Matt Ryan.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan on Wednesday reacted to being benched. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Matt Ryan Always Professional

Ryan didn’t have to come into the locker room. He didn’t have to speak at all. He could have done the cowardly thing and allowed teammates to provide reaction for reporters on his behalf.

But there he stood in front of his locker stall to speak about his benching, and his replacement Sam Ehlinger, and his reaction to not raising the Colts to a playoff-caliber team during his seven games as the starter.

“Frustrated we weren’t able to do that the first seven games,” Ryan said while surrounded by reporters at his locker. “… This league is week to week and the production has to be there. Obviously disappointed personally but here for the team.”

Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich benched Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Matt Ryan Benched Regardless of Injury

The Colts are starting 2021 sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger at home against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Coach Frank Reich made it clear Monday that Ryan is dealing with a Grade 2 shoulder separation.

But Reich added that Ryan was being benched regardless of the injury and added Wednesday he believed Ryan would have somehow been able to fight through the injury to play if that’s what the team asked of him.

It’s not.

It is Ehlinger’s time now.

Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger is taking over as the new starter in place of Matt Ryan. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Matt Ryan Rooting For Sam Ehlinger

“I love Sam,” Ryan said. “He’s been awesome since the day I got here. My job shifts now. I got to do everything I can to help him. He’s going to do great for us.”

This must be said: Ryan showed nothing but class after a Super Bowl in which his team blew a 28-3 lead. He showed nothing but class this offseason as the Atlanta Falcons openly tried to replace him with Deshaun Watson — something we didn’t always see with the Baker Mayfield drama.

And Wednesday he did the predictable thing amid an uncomfortable career detour.

Matt Ryan showed nothing but class.

Follow on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero

